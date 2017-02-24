West Ham United-Watford Preview

While some solid Premier League play over the last two-plus months has helped West Ham United overcome a slow start to sit mid-table, Watford's own strong effort of late has them trying to crack the top half.

The two sides look to continue their recent success Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Losses in five of the first six didn't help West Ham's early cause, but the Hammers (9-5-11) have regrouped nicely and gone 6-1-3 since Dec. 14.

"The lads are digging in for each other," captain Mark Noble told the club's official website. "It's been really good the last six weeks.

"When you look at the league now, it's probably what everyone expects it to be. With the top six, the money they have at their disposal is massive and last year was probably a freak year, like everyone knows. The rest of the league is up for fight.

"We were struggling early on but we managed to put a few results together and get back mid-table and now we're looking upwards."

West Ham followed an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing from Manchester City to open February by winning 3-1 at Southampton and drawing West Bromwich Albion.

The Hammers spent the recent break training and recharging their batteries in Dubai. Though temperatures were unseasonably cool in the Arabian Gulf, the chance to spend time together as a team made up for the lack of warmth.

"We had four really good training sessions and a bit of downtime where we could relax and just chill out, and I think it's great," the veteran Noble added.

"We had a couple of meals together, the whole squad, and it's great to get everyone together in one room and enjoy everyone's company."

Watford's 2-2-0 stretch in league play ended with a 2-0 loss at Manchester United on Feb. 11, but they sit 13th, just two points behind West Ham and the top half of the table.

"The objective is the same as always: to stay in the Premier League," manager Walter Mazzarri told Watford's official website. "We want to confirm this as soon as possible. Then we want to grow the squad and build so we can do even better next season.

"We want to give the maximum in every game and then look back at the end of the season and see the summary. It's most important not to commit any mistakes, to remain focused."

Unlike West Ham, Mazzarri opted to keep his club local during the break but awarded them with three off days.

"We worked very well," he said. "We managed to get back the condition of some players and also got some back from injury."

Watford (8-6-11) opened the league season 0-1-2, but a 4-2 victory at West Ham on Sept. 10 began an impressive 4-2-1 stretch that included a victory over Man U. Michail Antonio scored both goals for the Hammers to open that contest, but the Hornets responded by getting scores from four different players to rally for the needed victory.