West Ham United-Swansea City Preview

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley always faced an uphill climb to keep the them away from relegation.

The Welsh club have won only twice in Bradley's 10 matches in charge heading into Monday's Boxing Day matchup with visiting West Ham United.

And while his team is certainly struggling on the pitch, Bradley seems to be fighting another, likely unnecessary battle off it as some of the local media have taken issue with Bradley's American use of football terms - 'Road match' instead of 'away fixture' and 'PK' in place of 'penalty.'

It seems possible that this might not be an issue if the Swans were winning, but nonetheless, Bradley has taken to defending himself in the press.

"Ninety-five percent of my football vocabulary fits without a problem, but there are other terms in football that come from different places," he said. "When I was in Norway, the organisation of a team when you have the ball - they call offensive marking. Some places call that rest defence.

"When I am speaking normally I talk about home form, I talk about away form, but there is a part in American sports, when the San Antonio Spurs have a bad game playing outside of San Antonio, (coach) Gregg Popovich will say, 'We're not good enough on the road.'"

Swansea (3-3-11) have lost three of their last four and are in desperate need of three points to pull themselves out of the relegation zone. Being in the bottom three on Christmas is a recipe for doom.

Last week's effort against Middlesbrough left plenty to be desired as the visitors were outclassed from the start. Alvaro Negredo hit for a brace and Marten De Roon added a third goal for the home side.

Despite the current struggles, home form could be key to the Swans' hope of avoiding the drop. Swansea is 2-2-4 in front of the home fans, and will need to improve on that mark - starting on Monday - if they are to survive.

"There is no doubt that our home form is going to be vital for us," defender Neil Taylor said.

"Home form is something we need to address, but having won the last two against Crystal Palace and Sunderland at the Liberty (Stadium), that gives us confidence. We have to make the Liberty a fortress again. We've done it before, and now we need to do it again."

West Ham United (5-4-8) come into the clash in decent form, having won their two previous Premier League fixtures - a pair of 1-0 victories over Hull City and Burnley. Mark Noble has scored the lone goal in each of the past two wins, but it's another Hammer who will play a crucial role through the busy festive period:

Striker Andy Carroll.

Carroll recently returned to first-team action and scored in the club's 5-1 loss to Arsenal on Dec. 3. Having the big Englishman on the pitch gives the Hammers more options in the attack and crucially helps with both defending and attacking on set pieces.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic praised Carroll's work rate and contributions to the club on the pitch.

"You always know during the game and during training what you are going to get. You are going to get everything - commitment, quality, impact. He is that kind of a guy and that kind of a player," Bilic said.

"What you don't know is the next day and if he is going to feel something. Nobody expected Andy to play two full games against Burnley and Hull. It was not the plan. I spoke to him at half-time and when there were breaks in the second half and he didn't want to come off. We didn't expect it."

Swansea beat West Ham 4-1 in May, their only win in their last seven Premier League fixtures against the Hammers. West Ham have taken a point in their last three visits to Liberty Stadium in the Premier League, but haven't won there since April 1983.

Swansea City have won consecutive Boxing Day fixtures for the first time since 2007, beating Aston Villa in 2014 and West Brom in 2015 - both 1-0.