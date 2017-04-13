West Ham United-Sunderland Preview

West Ham United are one win away from a safe and secure run-in as they meet bottom-dweller Sunderland on Saturday.

Slaven Bilic's Hammers (10-6-16) have endured a thoroughly disappointing season, one that threatened to descend into disaster when they slipped towards the relegation zone with five straight defeats in March and into April.

However, last weekend's 1-0 victory over lowly Swansea City has stopped the rot at the east London club, with the gap between themselves and the Swans (the only bottom-three club who could realistically catch them) now at eight points with six matches remaining.

One more win would all but guarantee safety for Bilic's side, and the Croatian manager said the mood around the squad has been transformed by the Swansea result.

"Every win gives you a boost, especially if you're doing it in such a big game as we had against Swansea, after five defeats in a row," Bilic said. "Of course, the confidence is back.

"As I said before, belief is permanent and we never lost it, and the confidence comes and goes. Sometimes you lose it in the same game because you struggle in the first five or ten minutes, but belief never goes and it is a key factor and you can't lose it. ... That's the reason why we played so good. Now we have the confidence back, we have to build on that and not lose it again."

This game against a demoralised Sunderland presents the perfect opportunity for West Ham to secure their survival, while also hammering in the final nail in the Black Cats' Premier League coffin.

David Moyes' Sunderland (5-5-21) appear doomed. Lose against West Ham in the latest matchday and their fate will be effectively sealed.

Going into Saturday's game the gap between the basement boys and safety is a full 10 points with just seven matches remaining. And while Sunderland have recovered from such perilous positions in the past, their current form doesn't suggest there is even a hint of the spirit required to mount a serious attempt at staying in the division. The Black Cats have picked up just one point from their last seven league matches, scoring a total of zero goals in that run of results to leave them with the worst goal difference in the league.

And even Moyes seems resigned to relegation, yet the Scot at least attempted to put on a brave face after last week's 3-0 loss to Manchester United.

"There's no hiding the fact we're in a difficult position," Moyes said. "But we have a home game next and let's see if we can get a win and get some momentum. We'll keep going."

Sunderland will have to keep going without Seb Larsson, who failed to overturn a red card decision in the defeat to United, while Bryan Oviedo, Jan Kirchhoff, Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair all remain out.

West Ham suffered a big injury blow this week, with top-scorer Michail Antonio out for the season with a hamstring injury. However, Aaron Cresswell and Sam Byram may return to the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have taken a point off West Ham in each of the last two seasons at the Stadium of Light, but struggled against the Hammers in east London earlier this season, losing 1-0.