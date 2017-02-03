West Ham United-Southampton Preview

The Premier League season is a long and winding road, and Southampton have begun to skid a bit along the way.

Claude Puel's boys will aim to stop to a poor run of form Saturday against West Ham United at St. Mary's Stadium.

Southampton (7-10-6) recently pulled off one of the biggest victories in club history by knocking Liverpool out of the EFL Cup on Jan. 25, and advancing to the final at Wembley against Manchester United. But since that massive result, the Saints were unable to carry over any positive momentum as they suffered a 2-1 away defeat to struggling Swansea City in mid-week and have lost four of their last six Premier League fixtures.

The Saints started well against Swansea but fell behind on 38 minutes courtesy of a strike from Alfie Mawson before Shane Long put the sides back on level terms in the 57th minute.

Gylfi Sigurdsson gave the Swans all three points with a 70th-minute winner, much to the displeasure of Puel after the final whistle, saying his side failed to display a finishing touch in the defeat.

"We're disappointed of course because it was a game we could do better in. It was a good start in the beginning with a chance through Shane but without being clinical," Puel said. "After this, we lost our quality on the pitch without a good control or technical passes and crosses - it was not enough from us.

"We let this team come back into the game and they score from a corner against them. It is difficult to accept."

The Saints should have some reinforcements on the way after completing deadline-day deals for forward Manolo Gabbiadini from Napoli and Mouez Hassen from Puel's former club, Nice.

However, Dutch international defender Virgil van Dijk will be sidelined two-to-three months with an ankle injury he suffered in the club's 3-0 win over Leicester City last month.

"Van Dijk will stay not available for many weeks, two or three months. I don't know how many times he will stay out but it's a problem and it's difficult," Puel said. "We are unlucky with Virgil because he was important for the group in defence with his quality and his leadership also."

West Ham United (8-4-11) need to find a way to get back on the winning track after seeing their brief two-match winning run in league play come to a screeching halt with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Manchester City.

"We started well and then they were very dangerous especially when we had the ball," West Ham manager Slaven Bilic said. "We gave the ball away for their first and third goals and we made mistakes. It's hard to go so quickly 2-0 down and then we make another mistake and then after that we weren't aggressive enough and we didn't close them down.

"We can say that it's playing Man City and not every team is like Man City, and that's true, but we have to get over this game and we have to prepare for the game against Southampton."

Southampton have won their last two matches against the Hammers. They last won three consecutive against them in April 1998. West Ham are also winless in their last seven away league games against the Saints, last winning in Southampton in November 2000 under Harry Redknapp.