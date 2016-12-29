West Ham United-Leicester City Preview

The end of the most remarkable year in Leicester City's history comes to a close Saturday.

West Ham United are the visitors to the King Power Stadium on New Year's Eve, bringing the curtain down on the Foxes' astonishing title-winning 2016.

But the second half of the calendar year has not lived up to the lofty standards of the first, with Leicester (4-5-9) slumping into the bottom half of the table and facing a relegation scrap rather than another title push. The Boxing Day loss to Everton saw Leicester's crown slip further, with manager Claudio Ranieri even picking out last term's Premier League player of the season Riyad Mahrez for criticism.

"(Mahrez) is not in good form now and I wanted to stimulate him," Ranieri said when asked why he was left out in the loss to the Toffees. "I didn't see him do well during the training sessions and he must give more for the team. I want more."

West Ham (6-4-8) have also enjoyed a year of two halves, playing scintillating football en route to European qualification before moving home to the London Olympic Stadium and suffering an embarrassing slump in form at their new abode.

Such was the speed of West Ham's fall from grace, that even the future of popular manager Slaven Bilic was called into question. But the Hammers' board stuck by the head coach and the team has responded with a run of more positive results.

"I'm glad, because obviously the board were under pressure to do something, as they always are when their teams are not doing well, but we all stuck together - the squad, the manager and the whole staff," West Ham captain Mark Noble said.

"We've come away with 10 points from four games ... and now we're only two or three points off where we were at the same stage last season. So it's not an incredible difference."

West Ham may be on the up, but there are still big holes in the squad. Bilic is gearing up for the January transfer window, though has said he is prioritising home grown signings rather than more rushed foreign imports - like the disappointing Simone Zaza.

"You want players that are young, that are cheap, that are good players, they score goals and they have experience in the Premier League," Bilic said. "I have said it so many times, English or British players have priority because this is an English club, a British club but even more than that you need the players who have experience in the Premier League."

Bilic may be eying new additions, but for now he's going to have to make do with his current squad - which is shorn of the injured Reece Oxford, James Collins and Diafra Sakho. Manuel Lanzini, Gokhan Tore and Zaza also face late fitness tests.

Leicester have no reported injury concerns, while Mahrez will be fresh after his Boxing Day "rest."

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last three meetings with West Ham (won two, drawn one).