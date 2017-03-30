West Ham United-Hull City Preview

It's arguably the most crucial two-match stretch of the season for Hull City, who can go a long ways to avoiding the drop if they can emerge with six points from their efforts, starting with Saturday's clash against West Ham United at KCOM Stadium.

The Tigers (6-6-17) enter this match day at the top of the drop, three points behind Swansea City for 17th. But with this match plus Wednesday's contest at home to Middlesbrough, one of the two teams below them in the table, Hull have an opportunity to make up some ground in a situation that requires results given three of their next four matches are on the road.

"When you look at the fixtures elsewhere, you see that Middlesbrough are playing Swansea on Sunday so there will be points dropped there, and if we can get a win against West Ham that can be a big three points, especially with us playing against Middlesbrough next week," defender Curtis Davies said.

Hull sputtered into the break, getting overrun 4-0 at Everton, but Davies expressed optimism the Tigers will bounce back. They get back forward and Toffees loanee Oumar Niasse, who was forced to miss the match against his parent club, and there is the matter of payback for Hull's 1-0 loss at West Ham in which they had three shots dent the woodwork.

"We have players coming back," Davies said. "We look at the treatment room now and the numbers are getting lower and lower, so the physios are happy and we're happy that we're getting players back.

"When we played West Ham earlier in the season, it was the most one-sided game I have played for a long time and yet we came away having lost 1-0. That was a hard one to take, but hopefully we can be a bit more clinical this weekend to get a victory."

Hull City are unbeaten in their last six at home (5-1-0) in all competitions and 6-5-1 at KCOM Stadium since a 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Oct. 22.

At one point earlier this season, West Ham United (9-6-14) looked like they may be part of the relegation scrap as well, but the London side have regrouped sufficiently to move themselves almost completely free of danger. Hammers are 12th in the table on 33 points, trailing Southampton on goal difference and Bournemouth on goals scored while moving nine points clear of the drop.

Slaven Bilic's team, though, were ones in need of the international break as they dropped three on the trot and enter this contest winless in five overall (0-2-3). The slide has again brought speculation regarding Bilic's job security, with current Reading boss Jaap Stam and Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez being linked as potential replacements, but Bilic sees no point in worrying over something he can't control.

"I just concentrate on my job," said Bilic, who is under contract through the 2017-18 season. "Nothing has changed in the last few days. I am focused on the next game. The (speculation) does not worry me. We are in a position where we can have a good finish to the season. But my head is clear and I am totally motivated and focused."

West Ham also got healthier during the break as talisman Mark Noble is set to return from injury. That could prove pivotal since the Hammers will be without fellow midfielders Pedro Obiang and top scorer Michail Antonio through leg injuries suffered in their 3-2 loss to Leicester City prior to the recess.

"Mark is back in training and he came back Monday," Bilic confirmed to the team's official website. "He's training so he should be in the squad. He's been out for a couple of weeks because of the injury he had in a couple of games against Chelsea and Bournemouth, but he's back."

In addition being denied thrice by the woodwork, Hull City can argue West Ham were gifted their goal after referee Lee Mason ruled that Tom Huddlestone fouled Antonio as he was trying to settle under a ball in the penalty area. Noble converted from the spot on 76 minutes, and Hammers pushed their unbeaten streak against Hull City in the top flight to four matches (3-1-0).