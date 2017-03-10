West Ham United-Bournemouth Preview

Key personnel additions and subtractions will impact Saturday's match at Vitality Stadium between Bournemouth and West Ham United.

The Cherries will be without starting defender Tyrone Mings, who was given a five-match ban by the FA for his stamp of Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic during last weekend's 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth (7-6-14) played the entire second half with 10 men after Andrew Surman picked up two first-half cautions, and goalkeeper Artur Boruc provided a heroic point by stopping Ibrahimovic's penalty on 82 minutes.

But Mings' suspension continued to be the big talking point all week, more so after Ibrahimovic was given only a three-match ban for elbowing Mings in the first half. That fracas led to Surman shoving the Swede and getting his marching orders from referee Kevin Friend.

"AFC Bournemouth are extremely disappointed with the FA Regulatory Commission's decision to find Tyrone Mings guilty of the charges against him and impose a five-game suspension, following Saturday's incident at Old Trafford involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic," the team said in a statement, adding, "we will study the detailed reasons of the commission once they become available but find it extraordinary that the charges can be described as 'proven' when there is absolutely no evidence to prove the incident was intentional."

After being outshot 20-3, including 7-1 on target, Bournemouth though, realized they picked up a vital point in their bid to avoid the drop. They enter this contest five points clear of the bottom three with 11 matches remaining.

"It's huge, every game this season with 11 games left every point is massive," Harry Arter told afcb.co.uk. "We want to get to 40 points, unfortunately that's the position we find ourselves in now and we have to make sure our priority is staying in the league.

"Before the year ended we could have looked higher than that but at this moment in time we have to make sure our goal's clear, and that is to stay in the league."

Manager Eddie Howe will likely replace Mings with Baily Cargill, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford in the 78th minute. Bournemouth stopped a four-match losing streak in league play but are 0-3-5 in the calendar year after defeating Swansea City on New Year's Eve.

At one point during the season, West Ham (9-6-12) were prime candidates for the drop thanks to an absolutely miserable start in their new digs at London Stadium. But Slaven Bilic's side has persevered, put the Dimitri Payet saga behind them and enter this contest comfortably mid-table in 11th place.

The Irons, though, are winless in their last three after a 2-1 setback at champions-elect Chelsea on Monday. Manuel Lanzini grabbed a late consolation for West Ham, who sorely missed midfielder leading scorer Michail Antonio. The English midfielder missed the match after getting a red card against Watford and lamented his inability to contribute to the team's cause.

"I hate having to watch and didn't really know what to do with myself when I was watching the game," he told West Ham's official website. "We've been on a good run away from home, and Monday's game won't knock us back in any way. We'll be raring to go.

"Playing Bournemouth brings back memories of my goal against them earlier in the season. It's a good memory and good to be in the history books for the first goal at London Stadium, so hopefully I can get another one down there."

Antonio netted the winner five minutes from time in the reverse fixture as West Ham made their Premier League debut at the former Olympic grounds a successful one with a 1-0 victory over the Cherries. The Hammers also won last season's corresponding fixture on the South Coast, getting a 3-1 victory on a goal by Payet and a brace from Enner Valencia.

Bilic expects to have a full roster to choose from for his starting XI and refuses to take nothing for granted despite the chance to crack the top half of the table with a third victory in the last four road matches.

"First we have to secure our Premier League status," the gaffer said. "There is still a big job to do and, as I've said before, we approach every game and try to win it and see where it's going to bring us. We want to and we have to finish the season strong."