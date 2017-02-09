West Brom-West Ham United Preview

It's taken far longer than expected, but the clouds have finally lifted around east London for West Ham United.

On track and in form, the Hammers look to continue their surge Saturday at home against West Bromwich Albion, who have their own designs to climb higher in the top half of the Premier League table.

Much of the season has been one long hangover for Slaven Bilic's side, which posted a club-record 62 points, finished seventh and qualified for the Europa League last term. But continental competition fizzled out early, and West Ham United (9-4-11) have yet to settle into their new posh London digs while going 5-2-5.

Much of those struggles, though, could be pinned on since-departed playmaker Dimitri Payet, whose form with the Hammers paled in comparison to his breakout 2015-16 campaign that sparked West Ham's uprising and France's eventual run to the European Championship final. He sought his release form the club by essentially going on strike, and Hammers finally relieved themselves of that headache by sending him back to Marseille before the close of the January transfer window for £25 million.

West Ham have won three of four in league play since Payet crossed the channel, and the mood around the club has definitely lightened as the side have climbed to ninth in the table.

"Obviously we were gutted. The manager, as you saw from his press conference, was obviously gutted as well," captain Mark Noble told Sky Sports News HQ. "He had a massive impact on our team because he was a big player in the changing room.

"Obviously we had to deal with all of that and the best way to do that was by winning games, and that's what we've done."

The fits and starts that plagued West Ham earlier this season have been replaced by genuine fight. Bilic watched his team regroup from a 4-0 humbling at home by Manchester City with an impressive 3-1 victory at Southampton last weekend.

West Ham fell behind early, but quickly equalised on a goal by Andy Carroll, who is playing his way into a possible England call-up. Pedro Obiang, who set up that goal, scored the go-ahead marker just before intermission, and Noble added a third to help the Hammers finally put to rest any talk about facing the drop.

"This is a very important week as we want to take another three points before we have a little break," said Obiang to the team's official website, referring to the team's upcoming trip to Dubai since they will not be involved in FA Cup play next weekend. "These are good times for everyone connected with the club at the moment. I have finally managed to score my first goal and we have been talking about this for weeks."

Despite all the talk of how the top six have broken away in the table, there is still plenty to play for since the seventh-place team could claim a Europa League spot similar to West Ham last season.

West Brom (10-6-8) are right in the mix in eighth place, just four points behind Everton and trending in the right direction with 13 points from their last six matches.

The Baggies recorded a 1-0 victory over Stoke City last weekend, riding James Morrison's goal in the sixth minute to victory. While manager Tony Pulis often uses the target of 40 points as his primary goal to ensure survival, his players are getting more ambitious and looking beyond simply staying in the top flight.

"It's a confident dressing room and we are driven to try and get to 50 points - where we haven't gotten before," defender Gareth McAuley told West Brom's official website. "Before we just needed to survive. We've nearly got to 40 points which is important and after that we can really push on and hopefully get across to 50."

The game will feature a Scottish reunion of sorts as new Hammers arrival Robert Snodgrass faces compatriots Morrison and Darren Fletcher. He'll also face ex-Hull City teammate Jake Livermore, who joined the Baggies in the January window.

"It will be very weird playing against Jake as it has not been that long since we last played together," said Snodgrass, who had an impactful debut for Hammers at St Mary's. "It will be strange and they have also got a couple of the Scottish lads - Morrison and Fletcher and it will be good to come up against them but I want the three points for West Ham."

Though Carroll has been in a rich vein of form with four goals in his last four matches, he is a worry for Saturday due to a groin injury that forced him off early in the second half against Southampton. Cheikou Kouyate and Aaron Cresswell are expected to be available for West Ham despite not practicing earlier this week due to some light knocks.

