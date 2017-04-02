West Brom-Watford Preview

For a non-evergreen side in the Premier League, a top-half finish in the table is a sign of a good season and a potential springboard to bigger and better things. Tony Pulis is moving closer to the first one of his career as West Bromwich Albion seek another result on the road Tuesday night, this time at Vicarage Road against Watford.

At his previous stops at both Stoke City and Crystal Palace, Pulis was more of a fixer, brought in to stop the bleeding and escape the drop before stabilising those clubs. It was more of the same at first for the Baggies (12-8-10) when he replaced Alan Irvine to ring in 2015 and inherited a club with just 17 points from 19 matches.

After guiding West Brom to safety that term, the Baggies finished in Pulis' customary window in the table last season - 14th with 43 points. In fact, all of his teams have finished between 11th and 14th in the Premier League, but with this season's run-in underway, this West Brom side look poised to buck that trend for their manager.

A well-earned point Saturday at Old Trafford following a scoreless draw against Manchester United further strengthened West Brom's hold on eighth place and was a strong follow-up to their home win over Arsenal. The Baggies are essentially on an island - they're six points behind Everton for seventh and eight points clear of ninth-place Stoke City.

"We've defended well all season and I've got to pay credit to the gaffer," said keeper Ben Foster, whose save on Marcus Rashford's free kick late preserved the point as West Brom conceded nearly 75 percent possession. "He actually teaches defenders to defend. It's a lost art nowadays and players don't know how to defend."

It was West Brom's first clean sheet on the road since opening the season with a win at Crystal Palace, but the Baggies are still winless in their last five (0-3-2) outside The Hawthorns and have gone 180 minutes without a road goal since Gareth McAuley's stoppage-time equaliser against West Ham United on Feb. 11.

That could prove problematic against a Watford side grinding their way to the 40-point mark that is universally considered the magic number for safety in the top flight. The Hornets (9-7-13) ended a four-match winless streak with a 1-0 victory over last-place Sunderland, getting the match-winner on a header from defender Miguel Angel Britos just before the hour mark.

Watford are 12th in the table on 34 points, trailing Southampton and Bournemouth on goal difference, but the win maintained their seven-point gap above the relegation spots, pleasing manager Walter Mazzarri.

"It's very important because it was fundamental we won," he said. "We wanted a good performance and we got it. The only thing is that in the first half we should have scored at least one, but it was a very deserved win, there are no doubts about this."

Mazzarri will have to make at least one change to his starting XI since central defender Younes Kaboul was forced off with a hamstring injury and will miss this contest. All the same, Pulis is expecting a difficult contest as West Brom try to complete the league double this season after a 3-1 victory at The Hawthorns in December.

"We go to Watford, different ground, different type of game, it'll be much more physical, much more direct," Pulis noted. "We'll have to be at it there."

Jonny Evans and Chris Brunt scored first-half goals for the Baggies. Christian Kabasele pulled one back for Watford, but a straight red card to Roberto Pereyra late scuttled any chances for a Hornets fight back.

The Baggies are unbeaten in seven league matches (3-4-0) at Vicarage Road dating to a 1-0 Division I defeat Nov. 5, 1994. Watford, though, did win 1-0 at home in the 2003 FA Cup.