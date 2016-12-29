West Brom-Southampton Preview

Consistency has been a challenge for Southampton this season.

The South Coast club has produced some exhilarating victories alongside some disappointing defeats, yet for a blossoming group with European aspirations, they'll need to figure out a way to string together more positive results.

Saturday represents another opportunity to move closer to that goal as the Saints welcome West Bromwich Albion to St. Mary's Stadium for a pivotal mid-table clash.

Claude Puel's boys come into the match aiming to get back to winning after Wednesday's second-half collapse in a 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on home soil. The Saints (6-6-6) got off to a flying start thanks to Virgil Van Dijk's second-minute header, but Spurs equalised on 19 minutes through Dele Alli. It was all downhill for the hosts in the second half.

Despite the defeat, the crowded fixture list gives clubs an opportunity to rebound quickly from poor performances, but it will be a challenge for Southampton to break down the typically stout West Brom defense.

Puel knows his side faces a unique challenge against these Baggies.

"It's a strong team, it's different play to Tottenham. A different team, with different players," Puel said. "It's also very difficult to play against them because they like to get a strong block, good organisation and it's always difficult to play against this team.

"Their last game against Arsenal it was very difficult to find a solution for Arsenal, who scored just at the end of the game. If we want to have any ambition it's important to have a good result to win this game and to have the ability of adaptation against any opponent."

Southampton's Nathan Redmond will be unavailable after being shown a straight red card in the Tottenham defeat.

Puel said he will wait to assess the fitness level of his team.

"I don't know yet," he said. "We will see with calm (Friday) to analyse all of this and take into consideration the possibilities to play the first game against West Bromwich."

After reaching as high as sixth in the table, West Brom's defensive fortress has begun to crumble a bit as the club enter Saturday's tilt aiming to regroup following a 2-0 loss to Manchester United and a 1-0 Boxing Day defeat at the hands of Arsenal.

The visitors gave a good account of themselves against Arsenal and managed to carve out a few quality chances, but were ultimately done in by an 86th-minute header from Olivier Giroud.

Despite the bitter defeat, captain Darren Fletcher believes the Baggies will recover quickly and be ready to face Southampton.

"Our season is not going to be defined by games against the likes of Arsenal," said Fletcher. "They are bonus points if you can pick them up. There was devastation in the dressing room after that late goal but I'm sure we will pick up quickly. We are tight group.

"We've had a good season so far, we're in a good position to kick on after one more game when we will have played everyone. It's a tough game and another away game in the Christmas period which is not easy but we will deal with it.

Southampton have lost just once in their last six Premier League contests against the Baggies at home, while West Brom have scored just once in their last six league games against Southampton.

Only once in 12 previous Premier League games between these two have both teams scored - a 2-2 draw contested by Steve Wigley's Saints and Frank Burrows' West Brom.