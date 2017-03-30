West Brom-Manchester United Preview

West Bromwich Albion will arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday with another scalp in their sights.

The Baggies (12-7-10) had won two straight trips to Manchester United in the Premier League before losing there last season, but arrive into the weekend in good health for this contest.

Manager Tony Pulis has steered West Brom to a comfortable mid-table position this season, with the Midlands club currently on an island of their own in eighth, seven points behind seventh-place Everton and seven points clear of Stoke City in ninth.

Looking further up the table West Brom would see United (14-10-3) in fifth place, but that has to be considered an underachievement for the most expensively-assembled squad in Premier League history. Not that it's obvious from listening to manager Jose Mourinho, who has spent the build-up to this game bemoaning the number of players missing from his squad.

United are without the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ander Herrera, while their manager has also told the club's official website that Paul Pogba is likely to be missing.

"So we lose four (players) and I think Paul Pogba is also out, so we lose five," Mourinho said.

The remaining two players in that unavailable quintet are Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, who picked up injuries while away with the England national team. Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia and Marcos Rojo were all in South America during the week with their national teams.

"I don't know how but both central defenders (Smalling and Jones) got injured in the English camp even before the match," Mourinho said. "The match was on the Sunday against Lithuania and they were injured in the training session.

"I watched Valencia's match in Ecuador, Rojo's in Bolivia, but they don't arrive until Thursday afternoon. If you compare that situation with our opponents, West Bromwich Albion, who only had one player on international duty… they had time to work, time to rest and prepare. It's going to be hard."

West Brom, however, are down to just 16 first-team options following the departure of defender Jonas Olsson last week.

"The people who really matter, the supporters, who have been and watched Jonas for nine years at this football club, will appreciate what he's done," Pulis said after allowing the player to end his contract three months early to move to Djurgardens IF Fotboll in his native Sweden.

"I've only been here a couple of years with him but I appreciate what he's done. I've got a great respect for him. I've spoken to him, we've had a couple of conversations and he's really looking forward to the new chapter in his life.

"It's been a very tight-knit group all year and we need for them to really step up to the mark for the last nine games. We've got 16 senior players now, and that includes Marc Wilson as a loan player. But they're all capable of going in the team and playing."

Manchester United won 2-0 when these teams met in December, with Ibrahimovic scoring both goals. It was the same scoreline when West Brom last came to Old Trafford in November 2015.