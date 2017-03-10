West Brom-Everton Preview

It's been a largely successful season for Everton, which had put together an unbeaten streak of nine matches in league play, but manager Ronald Koeman now gets the opportunity to see how his charges bounce back from a bit of adversity.

Following last week's wild 3-2 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane, the Toffees look to get back on track Saturday against a stingy West Bromwich Albion side at Goodison Park.

Everton (12-8-7) enter the contest in seventh place with 44 points, but need to get back to winning quickly if they are to challenge for a Europa League place.

"I think it's really important first that this Saturday we get a gap between us and (eighth place) West Brom," Koeman told the club's official television channel. "That's the first step that we need to do.

"I'm fully confident that if we get six points out of the next two home games that we will be able to look at the competition above us in the table - but we won't make the big mistake of not looking at it game by game.

"First, (we'll focus on) this Saturday and we know West Brom are a strong defensive team, really strong at set-plays. It will be a really tough game and we need big support from our fans."

Last week's contest featured a pair of the best strikers in the league with Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku on the field. Kane got the better of his Belgian counterpart, scoring two goals to Lukaku's one. Everton came with a late push against Spurs, scoring twice in the final nine minutes, but they'll face a different challenge against a solid defensive club in West Brom.

Tony Pulis' West Brom (11-7-9) are having one of their best seasons in recent memory, entering the contest in eighth place on 40 points. They will also need to bounce back quickly after their five-match unbeaten streak in league play was snapped last week with 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

West Brom managed only one shot on target against Palace.

Everton are winless in their last three home league games against the Baggies, failing to score in each match.

Tony Pulis' side won this exact fixture 1-0 last season thanks to Salomon Rondon's goal - it's the only goal in the last three Premier League games between the sides at Goodison Park.

The last team Everton failed to score against in four successive top flight home matches was Manchester United from 1990-1993.