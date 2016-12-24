West Brom-Arsenal Preview

Arsenal have gone and done 'an Arsenal' again.

Two weeks ago, Arsene Wenger's Arsenal (10-4-3) were joint top of the Premier League and seemingly on the verge of a title challenge. But Gunners fans knew that something was always going to go wrong.

Two demoralising defeats later, Arsenal are nine points behind the runaway leaders Chelsea heading into Monday's Boxing Day fixture against West Bromwich Albion.

But it wasn't just the fact the Arsenal have lost two games on the bounce that has been so demoralising. It was the nature of the two performances that has really struck a dissonant chord with the supporters.

Wenger's side led against both Everton and Manchester City, only to capitulate on each occasion. The backlash from the fans has been sufficient enough for the playing staff to cancel their Christmas party in fear of sending the wrong message.

German playmaker Mesut Ozil has come in for the brunt of the criticism, with his nonchalant style (so popular when Arsenal are winning) not compatible with the "close him down" attitude that onlookers wish to see.

However, Wenger has come out in defence of his creative midfielder ahead of this contest at the Emirates.

"Ozil is an important player, a big player and big players always respond on the pitch," Wenger said. "I don't give him any leeway. Ozil has to do his work like everyone else and usually he does it well.

"His main strength is when we have the ball and against City he suffered more than others when we didn't have the ball - but if you want the ball, you have to win it back.

Arsenal would really benefit from a morale-boosting victory Monday.

But of all the managers in the Premier League, few revel in the role of party-pooper as much as West Brom boss Tony Pulis.

The Welsh coach has developed arguably the best side of his career at the Baggies (6-5-6). The team's combination of defensive resolve and counter-attacking power would be well-suited to frustrating an Arsenal side lacking confidence - particularly if the visitors can deny their hosts an early goal.

But Pulis is still wary of Arsenal's quality, especially as they are wounded following those two losses.

"Arsene has got a wonderful squad," Pulis said. "A squad capable of winning the title this year, though people have said that he's had that situation for a number of years.

"There's such a difference between the top five or six clubs to the rest of us. You have to be at your best and they have to be a little bit off to get a result. That'll be the same on Boxing Day."

Arsenal may have quality, but they are missing plenty of class in the injured quintet of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shkodran Mustafi, Mathieu Debuchy, Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker.

The Baggies have doubts over James Morrison, Jonny Evans and Saido Berahino.