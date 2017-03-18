Wenger's future in question as Arsenal falls to West Brom

Arsene Wenger's future as Arsenal boss will come under renewed scrutiny after his side lost 3-1 to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday at The Hawthorns.

Craig Dawson's early header gave the Baggies the lead but Alexis Sanchez levelled the scoreline just three minutes later with a powerful finish.

However, substitute Hal Robson-Kanu prodded the hosts into the lead just before the hour mark and Dawson's second of the afternoon made absolutely sure that the Gunners' dismal run of form would continue.

West Brom set their stall out early on, defending deep and frustrating the visitors, but took advantage of a 13th-minute set piece when Dawson rose at the near post to glance in from a Nacer Chadli corner. The lead lasted just three minutes, though, with Sanchez hammering into the roof of the net from 10 yards after dummying his way past Dawson in the box.

Aaron Ramsey came close to putting the Gunners into the lead but Ben Foster's strong hand prevented the Welshman from rifling in from a tight angle. And the Baggies were creating just as many openings, as Salomon Rondon pulled wide from a tight angle before Darren Fletcher's volley had to be tipped away by Petr Cech.

Seven minutes before the break, Cech picked up a calf injury and was replaced by David Ospina between the sticks.

The Colombian stopper was partially at fault for the Baggies' second as he came off his line to halt the run of James McClean, but could only fumble the ball into the path of Robson-Kanu, who prodded in. Wenger and Arsenal were unhappy at the awarding of the goal as McClean was in an offside position, but after consulting with his assistant, referee Neil Swarbrick deemed the winger to have not interfered with play.

On 66 minutes, Danny Welbeck got his head to a Granit Xhaka corner kick but slammed the ball into the crossbar as it began to look like another exasperating day for Wenger. That was confirmed with 15 minutes to go when Dawson doubled his tally from another corner kick, nodding in a free header.

'Wenger Out' banners were more prevalent than ever in the Arsenal end by the time the final whistle sounded, with the Gunners still five points away from the top four.