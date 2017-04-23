Wenger In? Arsenal fans back on board as FA Cup final spot is secured

The Catalan coach was not overly impressed with the Gunners' style of play in the wake of his side's FA Cup extra-time defeat at Wembley Stadium

There may be a few more twists in the Arsene Wenger saga at Arsenal following a FA Cup semi-final win which has helped to turn opinion back in his favour.

The Frenchman has endured a testing 2016-17 campaign, with an inability to right recent wrongs in Premier League and Champions League leading to increased calls for him to step aside.

He is, however, still going strong some 20 years after his arrival in north London and has made it clear throughout the protests and probing questions that he will not back down without a fight.

Alexis fires Arsenal to FA Cup final

His side have not shown too much of that quality as the pressure has mounted, but a 2-1 extra-time victory over Manchester City on Sunday has Arsenal back in the hunt for major silverware.

There is still plenty of work to be done by Wenger, with Premier League leaders Chelsea waiting in the FA Cup final and a top-four finish far from guaranteed, but he can count a little more support for now.

With the ‘Wenger Out’ campaign having taken on a life of its own at times, social media was awash with those eager to take an opposing stance following the Gunners’ win over City at Wembley.

*Arsenal fans rush to delete old Wenger out tweets* — Ethan Payne (@Behzinga) April 23, 2017

Nice for Wenger the "fraud" to beat the "best manager in the world". Got his tactics spot on today. — Calum (@CalArsenal) April 23, 2017

Arsenal have done it! Win 2-1 extra time. Wenger's love affair with the FA Cup continues. A few knockers need to hang their heads in shame. — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) April 23, 2017

Cracking game. Great win for Arsenal. Look forward to the announcement of Arsene Wenger's new contract tomorrow. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 23, 2017

There's no denying Arsène Wenger's passion for football and Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/7Chmd2ZCU1 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) April 23, 2017

Arsène Wenger has guided Arsenal to 3 FA Cup finals in the last 4 seasons.



Not bad for a guy who is "ruining the club". pic.twitter.com/czGojk1OOt — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) April 23, 2017

Not everybody was happy though...

7th in the League & Arsenal fans are going nuts with joy at reaching final of a 2nd tier trophy.

Shows how far we've fallen.

Get a grip. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 23, 2017

Arsenal are next in action on Wednesday evening against reigning Premier League champions Leicester City.