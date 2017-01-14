Wengen men's downhill called off

Swiss staff clean the tribune ahead of the men's dowhill race at the Lauberhorn in Wengen, on January 14, 2017 (AFP Photo/VALERIANO DI DOMENICO)

Wengen (Switzerland) (AFP) - Organisers called off Saturday's men's World Cup Alpine ski downhill due to heavy snow falls.

Between 40 and 50 cm (15 to 20 inches) of snow fell since Friday on the Oberland resort, making it impossible to prepare the Wengen piste for the scheduled 12:30pm (1130 GMT) start.

"Because of the current weather situation and looking at the forecast, the jury and the organisers have decided to call off the downhill scheduled for today," race organisers said in a statement.