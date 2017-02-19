Weise, No. 11 Oregon St women beat Utah 63-49

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Sydney Weise scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had two steals on Sunday and No. 11 Oregon State used a 19-2 run to beat Utah 63-49 for its third win in a row.

Mikayla Pivec also had 14 points, on 5-of-6 shooting, for Oregon State (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12), which has won eight straight against the Utes, dating to Feb. 10, 2013.

Emily Potter's layup with 7:58 left in the third quarter trimmed Utah's deficit to 34-32, but the Utes missed their next 14 shots, going without a made field goal for nearly 15 minutes. Utah, however, hit 8 of 10 free throws to make it 40-all with two minutes left in the quarter before Oregon State scored 19 of the next 21 points - including a 3 by Weise late in the shot clock - to take a 17-point lead 3:41 to play and cruised from there.

Potter led Utah (15-12, 4-12) with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot 18 percent (7 of 38) from the field.

The Utes hit 20 of 25 free throws, while Oregon State made just 9 of 16.

The Beavers maintained at least a share of first place in the conference standings. Stanford (23-4, 13-2) hosts California on Sunday night.