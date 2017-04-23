This Week in NFL History: April 23 through April 29

Relive and recapture iconic moments. Discover that you or a loved one share a birthday with a football legend. Recall an event that forever changed the landscape of the NFL and had a profound impact on your life. It’s all here in This Week in NFL History.

This Week in NFL History is a weekly article that will look back at some of the most memorable events that have occurred during this week historically in professional football. Each nugget is a tidbit of information that is connected to the NFL through history.

1950-Quarterback Joseph (Joe) Ferguson (Arkansas: 1970-72, Bills: 1973-84, Lions: 1985-86, Buccaneers: 1988-89, Colts: 1990, CFL San Antonio Texans: 1995) born in Alvin, Texas

Career Stats: 2,369 completions in 4,519 attempts for 29,817 yards, 196 touchdowns, and 209 interceptions. QB Rating: 68.4; 353 carries for 1,217 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ferguson led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 1975 (25) and passing yards in 1977 (2,803). He started in 110 consecutive regular season and postseason games for the Bills, ranked 10th all-time in consecutive starts by a quarterback. Ferguson’s 164 total games and 163 starts are both the most in Bills franchise history.

1974-Cornerback Samuel (Sam) Madison (Louisville: 1992-96, Dolphins: 1997-2005, Giants: 2006-08) born in Monticello, Florida

Career Stats: 377 combined tackles (283 solo), two sacks, 38 interceptions, 81 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles, six fumbles recovered, three defensive touchdowns

Madison was selected to four Pro Bowls (1999-2002), named First-team All-Pro twice (1999, 2000), and won Super Bowl XLII with Giants.

1989–UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman selected first overall by the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft. Aikman (HOF Class of 2006) was the first of four future Hall of Famers taken in the first five picks: Oklahoma State running back Barry Sanders (No. 3: Detroit Lions: HOF Class of 2004), Alabama linebacker Derrick Thomas (No. 4: Kansas City Chiefs-HOF Class of 2009), and Florida State cornerback Deion Sanders (No. 5: Atlanta Falcons-HOF Class of 2011). Michigan State offensive tackle Tony Mandarich was selected second overall by the Green Bay Packers. Mandarich is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history because of his inability to live up to his self-created hype.

1995-Sportscaster Howard Cosell died at age 77 in New York City (b. 1918)

Cosell was once “simultaneously voted the most popular and most disliked sportscaster in America”. Self-described as “arrogant, pompous, obnoxious, vain, cruel, verbose, and a show-off”, Cosell is best remembered for his 14 seasons on ABC’s Monday Night Football (1970-83) and his friendship with heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali. Cosell’s legacy as a sportscaster cannot be overstated. His New York Times obituary read, “Partly because entered sportscasting in the mid-1950s where the predominant style was unabashed adulation, Mr. Cosell offered a brassy counterpoint that was first ridiculed, then copied until it became the dominate note in sports broadcasting”.

2005–Utah quarterback Alex Smith selected first overall by the San Francisco 49ers in NFL Draft. Three of the top five picks were running backs, an NFL Draft first: Auburn’s Ronnie Brown (No. 2-Miami Dolphins), Texas’ Cedric Benson (No. 4-Chicago Bears), and Auburn’s Carnell “Cadillac” Williams (No. 5-Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

1954-Quarterback Vincent (Vince) Ferragamo (California: 1972-73, Nebraska: 1975-76, Rams: 1977-80, CFL Montreal Alouettes: 1981, Rams: 1982-84, Bills: 1985, Packers: 1985-86) born in Torrance, California

Career Stats: 902 completions in 1,615 attempts for 11,336 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 91 interceptions. QB Rating: 70.1; 60 carries for 77 yards and three touchdowns. Ferragamo started for the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, the first quarterback to start in a Super Bowl the same season as his first career start. On Dec. 26, 1982, Ferragamo threw for 509 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-26 Rams loss to the Chicago Bears. It was only the third time in NFL history a quarterback threw for 500 or more yards.

Read More

1961-Fullback Maurice Carthon (Arkansas State: 1980-81, USFL New Jersey Generals: 1983-85, Giants: 1985-91, Colts: 1992) born in Chicago, Illinois

Career Stats: 300 carries for 950 yards and two touchdowns; 90 receptions for 745 yards and one touchdown. Carthon began his professional football career with the USFL’s New Jersey Generals where he was in the same backfield as Herschel Walker. Carthon rushed for 1,042 yards in 1984 while Walker racked up 1,339 yards. It was the third time in the history of professional football that teammates rushed for 1,000 yards in the same season (The Miami Dolphins’ Larry Czonka and Mercury Morris did it in 1972 and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier did it in 1976.). Carthon came to the Giants after the USFL folded and was used primarily as a blocker. He won two Super Bowls (XXI and XXV) with Giants.

1974–NFL awards Tampa Bay franchise (Buccaneers) to begin play in 1976

1985-Wide receiver Samuel (Sam) Hurd (Northern Illinois: 2002-05, Cowboys: 2006-10, Bears: 2011) born in San Antonio, Texas

Career Stats: 53 receptions for 739 yards and two touchdowns. Hurd’s NFL career came to an end following his arrest for attempting to purchase and distribute cocaine and marijuana. He is currently serving a 15-year federal prison sentence.

1988–Auburn linebacker Aundray Bruce selected first overall by the Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft. Five players from this draft were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three were selected in the first round: Notre Dame wide receiver Tim Brown (No. 6: Los Angeles Raiders-HOF Class of 2015), Miami (FL) wide receiver Michael Irvin (No. 11: Dallas Cowboys-HOF Class of 2007), and Arizona State offensive guard Randall McDaniel (No. 19: Minnesota Vikings-HOF Class of 2009). Two were selected in the second round: Oklahoma State running back Thurman Thomas (No. 40: Buffalo Bills-HOF Class of 2007) and Kentucky center Dermontti Dawson (No. 44: Pittsburgh Steelers-HOF Class of 2012). The 1988 Draft is unique because a quarterback wasn’t selected until the third round (Washington State’s Chris Chandler 76th overall to the Indianapolis Colts). The only draft since then where at least one quarterback wasn’t taken in the first round was 1996.

1994–Ohio State defensive tackle Dan “Big Daddy” Wilkinson selected first overall by Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Draft. Two players from this draft were selected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: San Diego State running back Marshall Faulk (No. 2: Indianapolis Colts-HOF Class of 2011) and Sonoma State offensive guard Larry Allen (No. 46: Dallas Cowboys-HOF Class of 2013). The 1994 draft’s most memorable moment was a verbal altercation between Colts general manager Bill Tobin and draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. Tobin famously said “Who in the hell is Mel Kiper?” when Kiper questioned Tobin’s decision to take Nebraska linebacker Trev Alberts with the fifth overall pick. Kiper thought Fresno State quarterback Trent Dilfer was a better fit. Alberts had four sacks in three NFL seasons. Tobin was fired in 1997, replaced by Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian. Dilfer, who was taken sixth by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, played fourteen seasons and won Super Bowl XXV with Baltimore Ravens.

2004–Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning selected first overall by San Diego Chargers. Three other quarterbacks were selected in the first round: North Carolina State’s Philip Rivers (No. 4-New York Giants), Miami (OH)’s Ben Roethlisberger (No. 11-Pittsburgh Steelers), and Tulane’s J.P. Losman (No. 22-Buffalo Bills). Manning was traded to the Giants in exchange for Rivers. This was the first draft to produce two quarterbacks who won multiple Super Bowls (Manning won Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, Roethlisberger won Super Bowls XL and XLIII). A record seven wide receivers were drafted in the first round, headlined by Pittsburgh’s Larry Fitzgerald (No. 3-Arizona Cardinals). The University of Miami had six players taken in the first round: safety Sean Taylor (No. 5-Washington Redskins), tight end Kellen Winslow II (No. 6-Cleveland Browns), linebacker Jonathan Vilma (No. 12-New York Jets), linebacker D.J. Williams (No. 17-Denver Broncos), offensive tackle Vernon Carey (No. 19-Miami Dolphins), and nose tackle Vince Wilfork (No. 21-New England Patriots). The Ohio State University had a record 14 players drafted in total. Two players selected in the first round were later murdered: Taylor and Ohio State defensive end Will Smith (No. 18-New Orleans Saints).

2013–Tight end David (Dave) Kocourek (Wisconsin: 1956-58, CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers: 1959, Chargers: 1961-65, Dolphins: 1966, Raiders: 1967-68) died at age 75 in Marco Island, Florida (b. 1937)

Career Stats: 249 receptions for 4,090 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kocourek was the only player in AFL history to play in seven AFL Championship Games (1960, 1961, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1967, and 1968). He won in 1963 with Chargers and in 1967 with Raiders (who went on to lose to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl II). Kocourek was a four-time AFL All-Star and was named to the AFL All-Time Second Team.

April 25

1969-Sportscaster Joseph (Joe) Buck born in St. Petersburg, Florida. Buck is the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports’ coverage of the National Football League and Major League Baseball.

1969-Defensive end Darren Woodson (Arizona State: 1988-91, Cowboys: 1992-2003) born in Phoenix, Arizona

Career Stats: 813 combined tackles (673 solo), 11 sacks, 23 interceptions, 24 passes defended, 12 forced fumbles, 11 fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. Woodson was a five-time Pro Bowler (1994-98) and a three-time All-Pro (1994-96). He won three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with Cowboys. Woodson is currently an analyst for ESPN.

1974-NFL adopted sudden-death overtime rule to decrease the number of tie games. In the event of a tie, an extra 15-minute overtime period was played and the first team to score won the game. In the preseason and regular season, if either team failed to score by the end of the overtime period the game would end in a tie. In the postseason, the teams would continue play until a winner was declared. This was the rule until 2012. The NFL also moved goal posts from the goal line to the end. This was done to reduce the number of games decided by field goals, to make field goals more difficult, and reduce risk of player injuries.

1983-Running back DeAngelo Williams (Memphis: 2001-05, Panthers: 2006-14, Steelers: 2015-16, current free agent) born in Wynne, Arkansas

Career Stats: 1,730 carries for 8,096 yards and 61 touchdowns; 236 receptions for 2,106 yards and nine touchdowns. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in 2008 (18) and 2015 (11). He was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and named to the Pro Bowl in 2009.

1993–Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe selected first overall by New England Patriots in NFL Draft. Four players from this draft were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Louisiana Tech offensive tackle Willie Roaf (No. 8: New Orleans Saints-HOF Class of 2012), Notre Dame running back Jerome Bettis (No, 10: Los Angeles Rams-HOF Class of 2015), Texas Southern defensive end Michael Strahan (No. 40: New York Giants-HOF Class of 2014), and Nebraska offensive guard Will Shields (No. 74: Kansas City Chiefs: HOF Class of 2015).

2009–Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford selected first overall by Detroit Lions (who went 0-16 the previous season) in NFL Draft. This was the first draft since 1983 where two offensive centers were taken in the first round: California’s Alex Mack selected 21st overall by Cleveland Browns and Louisville’s Eric Wood selected 28th overall by Buffalo Bills. It was the first time since 1993 that a player from the University of Miami wasn’t selected in the first round.

2011-Fullback Fletcher Joseph (Joe a.k.a. The Jet) Perry (Compton Junior College: 1944, 49ers: 1948-60, Colts: 1961-62, 49ers: 1963) died at age in Tempe, Arizona (b. 1927)

Career Stats: 1,929 carries for 9,723 yards and 71 touchdowns; 260 receptions for 2,021 yards and 12 touchdowns. Perry was the first running back in NFL history with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (1953, 1954). He was the 1954 NFL Most Valuable Player, a three-time Pro Bowler (1952-54) and a three-time First-team All-Pro (1953, 1954, 1958). Perry led the league in rushing yards three times (1949, 1953, 1954) and rushing touchdowns (1948, 1949, 1953). He was a member of the NFL 1950s All-Decade Team and inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1969.

2013–Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher selected first overall by Kansas City Chiefs in NFL Draft, the fourth offensive lineman selected first overall in the Common Draft era (USC’s Ron Yary in 1968, Ohio State’s Orlando Pace in 2000, Michigan’s Jake Long in 2008). Eight other offensive linemen were selected in the first round: Texas A&M’s Luke Joeckel (No. 2-Jacksonville Jaguars), Oklahoma’s Lane Johnson (No.4 -Philadelphia Eagles), North Carolina’s Jonathan Cooper (No. 6-Arizona Cardinals), Alabama’s Chance Warmack (No. 9-Tennessee Titans) and D.J. Fluker (No. 11-San Diego Chargers), Syracuse’s Justin Pugh (No. 19-New York Giants), Oregon’s Kyle Long (No. 20-Chicago Bears), and Wisconsin’s Travis Frederick (No. 31-Dallas Cowboys). Fifty-two of the 76 underclassmen who declared themselves draft eligible were selected.

2014–Quarterback Earl Morrall (Michigan State: 1953-55, 49ers: 1956, Steelers: 1957-58, Lions: 1958-64, Giants: 1965-67, Colts: 1968-1971, Dolphins: 1972-1976) died at age 79 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (b. 1934)

Career Stats: 1,379 completions in 2,689 attempts for 20,809 yards, 161 touchdowns, and 148 interceptions. QB Rating: 74.1; 235 carries for 878 yards and eight touchdowns. Morrall is one of the greatest back-up quarterbacks in NFL history. In 1968, he filled in for an injured Johnny Unitas and led the Colts to an appearance in Super Bowl III. In 1973 with the Dolphins, Morrall took over for an injured Bob Griese. He led the Dolphins to 11 consecutive victories before Griese’s return in the second half of the AFC Championship Game. Morrall won three Super Bowls (V, VII, and VIII) and the 1968 NFL Championship. He was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1968, the Comeback Player of the Year in 1972, led the NFL in passing touchdowns (26) in 1968, and named to two Pro Bowls (1957, 1968).

April 26

1972–Running back Natrone Means (North Carolina: 1989-90, Packers: 1993-95, Jaguars: 1996-97, Chargers: 1998-99, Panthers: 2000) born in Harrisburg, North Carolina

Career Stats: 1,409 carries for 5,215 yards and 45 touchdowns; 103 receptions for 631 yards and two touchdowns. Means was a Pro Bowl selection in 1994 and helped lead Chargers to their only Super Bowl appearance (XIX). His 3,885 yards for the Chargers is ranked fifth in franchise history (LaDainian Tomlinson, Paul Lowe, Marion Butts, Ryan Mathews).

1972–Offensive lineman Marco Rivera (Penn State: 1992-95, Packers: 1996-2004, Cowboys: 2005-06) born in Brooklyn, New York

Career Stats: Rivera started 141 of his career 155 games. He was a three-time Pro Bowler (2002-04) and a two-time All-Pro (2003, 2004). Rivera won Super Bowl XXXI with Packers.

1976-Cornerback Michael (Mike) McKenzie (Memphis: 1995-98, Packers: 1999-2004, Saints: 2004-09) born in Miami, Florida

Career Stats: 410 combined tackles (338 solo), one sack, 28 interceptions, 98 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four defensive touchdowns. McKenzie won Super Bowl XLIV with Saints.

1983–Stanford quarterback John Elway selected first overall by Baltimore Colts in NFL Draft. This draft is often referred to as the Quarterback Class of 1983 because five other quarterbacks were taken in the first round after Elway: Penn State’s Todd Blackledge (No. 7-Kansas City Chiefs), Miami (FL)’s Jim Kelly (No. 14-Buffalo Bills), Illinois’ Tony Eason (No. 15-New England Patriots), California-Davis’ Ken O’Brien (No. 24-New York Jets), and Pittsburgh’s Dan Marino (No. 25-Miami Dolphins). In 11 of the 16 seasons after the 1983 Draft, the AFC’s Super Bowl representative was lead by a quarterback taken in this draft: Elway (who was later traded to the Denver Broncos) had five appearances (XXI, XXII, XXIV, XXXII, XXXIII) and Kelly had four (XXV, XVI, XVII, XVIII) while Marino (XIX) and Eason (XX) had one apiece. The 1983 draft is regarded as one of the greatest draft in NFL history with at least one Pro Bowl player selected in each round and seven players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three of the quarterbacks were inducted: Kelly (2002), Elway (2004), and Marino (2005) along with SMU running back Eric Dickerson (No. 2: Los Angeles Rams-HOF Class of 1999), USC offensive lineman Bruce Matthews (No. 9: Houston Oliers-HOF Class of 2007), Texas A&I cornerback Darrell Green (No. 28: Washington Redskins-HOF Class of 2008), and Tennessee State defensive end Richard Dent (No. 203: Chicago Bears-HOF Class of 2011).

1992–Washington defensive end Steve Emtman selected first overall by Indianapolis Colts in NFL Draft. The Colts also had the second overall pick, which they used to select Texas A&M linebacker Quentin Coryatt. This was the first time since 1958 that one team owned the first two picks in the draft. The 1992 Draft is regarded as one of the worst in NFL history. It was the only draft since 1960 that produced no Hall of Fame players. This was the final draft featuring 12 rounds. In 1993, the number of rounds was reduced to eight and reduced to seven in 1994.

2008–Michigan offensive tackle Jake Long selected first overall by Miami Dolphins in NFL Draft. This was the first draft featuring two players with the same last name going 1-2 (Virginia defensive end Chris Long was selected by St. Louis Rams). A new NFL shield logo debuted for the first time since 1970: eight white stars are on the shield representing the NFL’s eight division and the football is rotated in the same direction as the one on top of the Vince Lombardi Trophy. For the first time in the Common Draft era, no wide receivers were selected in the first round.

2012–Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck selected first overall by Indianapolis Colts in NFL Draft. Luck is the fourth Stanford quarterback taken first overall (Bobby Garrett-1954, Jim Plunkett-1971, John Elway-1983). Luck and four other quarterbacks selected (Baylor’s Robert Griffin III: No. 2-Washington Redskins, Texas A&M’s Ryan Tannehill: No. 8-Miami Dolphins, Oklahoma State’s Brandon Weeden: No. 22-Cleveland Browns, and Wisconsin’s Russell Wilson-No. 75: Seattle Seahawks) made their NFL debuts Week 1 of the 2012 regular season. This is the first time since the 1970 merger five rookie quarterbacks made their professional debut in the first season opener after getting drafted. Arizona’s Nick Foles (No. 88-Philadelphia Eagles), Michigan State’s Kirk Cousins (No. 102-Washington Redskins), and San Diego State’s Ryan Lindley (No. 185-Arizona Cardinals) made their professional debuts later in the 2012 season.

2016–Offensive tackle Winston Hill (Texas Southern: 1960-62, Jets: 1963-76, Rams: 1977) died at age 74 in Denver, Colorado (b. 1941)

Career Stats: Hill started 174 of 198 career AFL/NFL games. He was a four-time AFL All-Star (1964, 1967, 1968, 1969). a four-time Pro Bowler (1970-73), and a member of the AFL All-Time Second Team. Hill was best known for protecting Joe Namath’s blind side and creating openings for Matt Snell and, later, John Riggins. He helped the Jets win the 1968 AFL Championship and Super Bowl III. Hill still the Jets franchise record for consecutive games played (195), consecutive games started (174), and league All-Star appearances (eight).

April 27

1932-Head coach Charles (Chuck) Knox (Rams: 1973-77, Bills: 1978-82, Seahawks: 1983-91, Rams: 1992-94) born in Sewicky, Pennsylvania.

Career Record: 186-147-1 regular season (Rams: 69-48-1, Bills: 37-36, Seahawks: 80-63); 7-11 postseason (Rams: 3-5, Bills: 1-2, Seahawks: 3-4). Knox was a three-time NFL Coach of the Year (1973, 1980, 1984). His teams made the playoffs in 11 of his 22 seasons as head coach with seven division titles, including leading Seahawks to first postseason in franchise history. Knox lost four times in the Conference Championship Game (1974, 1975, and 1976 with the Rams and 1983 with the Seahawks).

1941–Linebacker Lee Roy Jordan (Alabama: 1960-62, Cowboys: 1963-76) born in Excel, Alabama

Career Stats: 32 interceptions, 18 forced fumbles, three defensive touchdowns, and one safety. Jordan was named to the Pro Bowl four times (1967, 1969, 1973, 1974. He was a First-team All-Pro in 1969 and a Second-team All-Pro in 1973. Jordan helped Cowboys win Super Bowl V.

1954-Cornerback Herman (Herm) Edwards (Monterey Junior College: 1973, California: 1974, San Diego State: 1975, Eagles: 1977-85, Falcons: 1986, Rams: 1986) born in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey

Career Stats: 31 interceptions, six fumbles recovered, two defensive touchdowns. The highlight of Edwards’ playing career occurred Nov. 19, 1978 in the closing seconds of a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. With no time remaining, Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik attempted to hand the ball off to running back Larry Czonka when the ball came loose. Edwards scooped it up before it hit the ground and returned it for a touchdown. The play is known as The Miracle at the Meadowlands in Philadelphia and The Fumble in New York. Edwards was also an NFL head coach (Jets: 2001-05, Chiefs: 2006-08). Career Record: 54-74 (Jets: 39-41, Chiefs: 15-33); postseason 2-4 (Jets: 2-3, Chiefs: 0-1). As a head coach, Edwards is best known for his “You play to win the game” sound bite during a Jets press conference. He is currently an analyst with ESPN.

1961–Canton, Ohio, birthplace of the National Football League, chosen as site of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dick McCann, a former Washington Redskins executive, named executive director. The Pro Football Hall of Fame opened Sept. 7, 1963.

1982–Texas defensive end Kenneth Sims selected first overall by New England Patriots in NFL Draft. Four players from this draft would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Penn State offensive guard Mike Munchak (No. 8: Houston Oilers-HOF Class of 2001), USC running back Marcus Allen (No. 10-Los Angeles Raiders-HOF Class of 2003), Iowa linebacker Andre Tippett (No. 41: New England Patriots-HOF Class of 2008), and Michigan State placekicker Morten Anderson (No. 86: New Orleans Saints-HOF Class of 2017).

1983-Offensive tackle Donald Penn (Utah State: 2002-05, Vikings: 2006, Buccaneers: 2006-13, Raiders: 2014-present) born in Los Angeles, California

Career Stats: Penn started in 156 of his 160 career NFL games. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2016.

1992-Wide receiver Keenan Allen (California: 2010-12, Chargers: 2013-present) born in Greensboro, North Carolina

Career Stats: 221 receptions for 2,617 yards and 16 touchdowns.

2007-Linebacker George William (Bill) Forester (SMU: 1950-52, Packers: 1953-63) died at age 74 in Dallas, Texas (b. 1932)

Career Stats: 21 interceptions, 15 fumbles recovered. Forester was a three-time First-team All-Pro (1960, 1961, 1962) and a four-time Pro Bowler (1959, 1960, 1961, 1962). He helped Packers consecutive NFL Championships in 1962 and 1963.

April 28

1963-Tight end Mark Bavaro (Notre Dame: 1981-84, Giants: 1985-90, Browns: 1992, Eagles: 1993-94) born in Boston, Massachusetts

Career Stats: 351 receptions for 4,733 yards and 39 touchdowns. Bavaro is a two-time Pro Bowler (1986, 1987) and a two-time All-Pro (1986, 1987). He helped the Giants win Super Bowls XXI and XXV.

1967-Placekicker Peter (Pete) Stoyanovich (Indiana: 1985-88, Dolphins: 1989-95, Chiefs: 1996-2000, Rams: 2000) born in Dearborn, Michigan

Career Stats: 272 field goals made in 342 attempts (79.5 percent); 420 extra points made in 425 attempts (98.8 percent); seven punts for 263 yards. Stoyanovich was an All-Pro in 1992. On Jan. 5, 1991, Stoyanovich kicked the longest field goal in NFL playoff history (58 yards) in the Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

1968-Safety Mark Carrier (USC: 1986-89, Bears: 1990-96, Lions: 1997-99, Redskins: 2000) born in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Career Stats: 765 combined tackles (667 solo), 32 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, eight fumbles recovered, one defensive touchdown. Carrier was the 1990 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowl selection (1990, 1991, 1993).

1979-Linebacker Scott Fujita (California: 1998-2001, Chiefs: 2002-04, Cowboys: 2005, Saints: 2006-09, Browns: 2010-12) born in Ventura, California

Career Stats: 598 combined tackles (427 solo), 23.5 sacks, seven interceptions, 26 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, three fumbles recovered. Fujita won Super Bowl XLIV with Saints.

1983-Defensive end Brian Robison (Texas: 2003-06, Vikings: 2007-present) born in Houston, Texas

Career Stats: 189 combined tackles (111 solo), 56 sacks, 18 passes defended, 13 forced fumbles, eight fumbles recovered.

1987–Miami (FL) quarterback Vinny Testaverde selected first overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Draft. Two of Testaverde’s teammates were also selected in the first 10 picks: running back Alonzo Highsmith (No. 3-Houston Oilers) and defensive tackle Jerome Brown (No. 9-Philadelphia Eagles). Two players from this draft were inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Purdue cornerback Rod Woodson (No. 10: Pittsburgh Steelers-HOF Class of 2009) and Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter (4th Round Supplemental Draft: Philadelphia Eagles-HOF Class of 2013).

2007-LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell selected first overall by Oakland Raiders in NFL Draft. Russell is considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history but wasn’t the only high profile quarterback who underachieved. Notre Dame’s Brady Quinn was invited to the Draft in New York City but wasn’t selected until the 22nd pick by the Cleveland Browns. Despite that, the 2007 Draft is considered one of the best drafts because of the number of reliable starters and potential Hall of Fame players: Georgia Tech wide receiver Calvin Johnson (No. 2-Detriot Lions), Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas (No. 3-Cleveland Browns), Oklahoma running back Adrian Peterson (No. 7-Minnesota Vikings), Ole Miss linebacker Patrick Willis (No. 11-San Francisco 49ers), California running back Marshawn Lynch (No. 12-Buffalo Bills), Pittsburgh cornerback Darrelle Revis (No. 14-New York Jets), Central Michigan offensive tackle Joe Staley (No. 28-San Francisco 49ers), and Miami (FL) tight end Greg Olsen (No. 31-Chicago Bears). This was the first draft presided over by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

2011–Auburn quarterback and 2010 Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton selected first overall by Carolina Panthers in NFL Draft. The 2009 Heisman Trophy winner, Alabama running back Mark Ingram, was selected 28th overall by the New Orleans. This was the second consecutive year two Heisman Trophy winners were selected in the same draft (Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford won the Heisman in 2008 and selected first overall in 2010, Florida quarterback Tim Tebow won the Heisman in 2007 and was selected 25th overall). Five of the 2011’s Draft’s first six picks played collegiately in the Southeastern Conference: Newton, Alabama defensive tackle Marcel Dareus (No. 3-Buffalo Bills), Georgia wide receiver A.J. Green (No. 4-Cincinnati Bengals), LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson (No. 5-Arizona Cardinals), and Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones (No. 6-Atlanta Falcons). The lone top-6 player not from the SEC: Texas A&M linebacker Von Miller (No.2-Denver Broncos). Newton and Miller were the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, respectively. It was the second consecutive year that the top two draft selections won the NFL’s Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year awards (Sam Bradford and Ndamukong Suh) and third time in NFL history (In 1981, top pick George Rogers was the OROY and second overall pick Lawrence Taylor was the DROY). Newton (the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player), and Miller became the first top two picks to play against one another in a Super Bowl with the teams that drafted them in Super Bowl 50. Miller was named MVP in a 24-10 Broncos win. This draft included Wisconsin defensive end J.J. Watt (No. 11-Houston Texans), a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The draft went on in spite of an ongoing labor dispute between the players and owners. Miller was one of the named plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the league.

April 29

1929-Head coach George Allen (Morningside: 1948-50, Whitter: 1951-56, Rams: 1966-70, Redskins: 1971-77, USFL Chicago Blitz: 1983, USFL Arizona Wranglers: 1984, Long Beach State: 1990) born in Nelson County, Virginia (d. 1990)

Career Record: NFL regular season: 116-47-5 (Rams: 49-17-4, Redskins: 67-30-1), NFL postseason: 2-7 (Rams: 0-2, Redskins: 2-5); USFL regular season: 22-14 (Blitz: 12-6, Wranglers: 10-8), USFL postseason: 2-2 (Blitz: 0-1, Wranglers: 2-1); College: 53-38-7 (Morningside: 16-11-2, Whittier: 31-22-5, Long Beach State: 6-5). Allen was a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year (1967, 1971). He is best remembered for leading the Washington Redskins to Super Bowl VII, where they were defeated by the 17-0 Miami Dolphins. Allen never had a losing season and his teams qualified for the postseason in nine of his 14 seasons coaching professionally. His .712 winning percentage is third all-time among coaches with at least 10 years’ experience (John Madden, Vince Lombardi). Allen was the first head coach who placed an emphasis on special teams by hiring a special teams coach. He also was an early champion of trading for veteran players. Allen served as the Chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under President Ronald Reagan. He was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002.

1944-Quarterback James Warren (Jim) Hart (Southern Illinois: 1963-65, Cardinals: 1966-83, Redskins: 1984) born in Evanston, Illinois

Career Stats: 2,593 completions in 5,076 attempts for 34,665 yards, 209 touchdowns, and 247 interceptions. QB Rating: 66.6; 159 carries for 207 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hart was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (1974-77) and the Cardinals’ all-time franchise leader in passing yards (34,639) and passing touchdowns (209).

1980–Oklahoma running back Billy Sims selected first overall by Detroit Lions in NFL Draft. Sims was the last Oklahoma player selected first overall until Sam Bradford in 2010. Three players from this draft were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: USC offensive tackle Anthony Muñoz (No. 3-Cincinnati Bengals, HOF Class of 1998), Syracuse wide receiver Art Monk (No. 18-Washington Redskins, HOF Class of 2008), and Alabama center Dwight Stephenson (No. 48-Miami Dolphins, HOF Class of 1998). This was the first NFL Draft televised in its entirety (ESPN).

1981–South Carolina running back George Rogers selected first overall by New Orleans Saints in NFL Draft. Seven players selected in this draft were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame: North Carolina linebacker Lawrence Taylor (No. 2-New York Giants, HOF Class of 1999), UCLA safety Kenny Easley (No. 4: Seattle Seahawks-HOF Class of 2017), USC cornerback Ronnie Lott (No. 8-San Francisco 49ers-HOF Class of 2000), Baylor linebacker Mike Singletary (No. 38: Chicago Bears-HOF Class of 1998), Villanova defensive tackle Howie Long (No. 48-Oakland Raiders-HOF Class of 2000), Pittsburgh linebacker Rickey Jackson (No. 51-New Orleans Saints-HOF Class of 2010), and Pittsburgh offensive guard Russ Grimm (No. 69-Washington Redskins-HOF Class of 2010). Rogers and Taylor were the first players selected first and second overall to be named Offensive Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

1983-Quarterback Jay Cutler (Vanderbilt: 2002-05, Broncos: 2006-08, Bears: 2009-16, current free agent) born in Santa Claus, Indiana

Career Stats: 2,782 completions in 4,491 attempts for 32,467 yards, 208 touchdowns, and 106 interceptions. QB Rating: 85.7; 367 carries for 1650 yards and nine touchdowns. Cutler was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2008.

1986-Auburn running back Bo Jackson selected first overall by Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jackson refused to play for the Buccaneers because a visit to their team facilities violated NCAA rules after the Buccaneers assured him that it didn’t. He believed this was done deliberately to force him to play football instead of baseball (Jackson was selected in the 1982 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees. He turned down the Yankees to attend Auburn. Jackson also played baseball at Auburn until the NCAA ruled him ineligible). True to his word, Jackson played for the then-defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals (who selected him in the fourth round of the MLB Draft). The Buccaneers forfeited Jackson’s draft rights before the 1987 Draft, where he was selected with the 183rd overall pick by the Oakland Raiders.

2006–North Carolina State defensive end Mario Williams selected first overall by Houston Texans in NFL Draft. The selection of Williams was surprising as many thought the Texans would select either USC running back and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush or Texas quarterback Vince Young, who led the Longhorns to the BCS National Championship by knocking off the two-time defending champion Trojans.

This Week in NFL History: April 23 through April 29