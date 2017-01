Week 17 Rankings

Updated 12/29 at 5:00 PM ET. Added DeAngelo Williams and Thomas Rawls, as they're now on track to play. Added Darren McFadden. Removed Jeremy Hill and Jonathan Stewart. Moved the Cowboys' big three down. Moved Greg Olsen down.





Welcome to the most confusing of weeks. Dallas will play its starters … a little. Pittsburgh will leave its stars on the bench. The Giants, Texans and Patriots? It’s murky. Kansas City and Miami have seeding to play for, but will their heart be in it? These are my least scientific rankings of the year because it’s the least scientific week of the year. Good night and good luck.





Week 17 Quarterbacks

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Drew Brees at ATL - 2 Aaron Rodgers at DET - 3 Andrew Luck vs. JAC Questionable (shoulder) 4 Matt Ryan vs. NO - 5 Kirk Cousins vs. NYG - 6 Russell Wilson at SF - 7 Tom Brady at MIA Questionable (thigh) 8 Cam Newton at TB Questionable (shoulder) 9 Jameis Winston vs. CAR - 10 Philip Rivers vs. KC - 11 Blake Bortles at IND - 12 Matthew Stafford vs. GB - 13 Alex Smith at SD - 14 Joe Flacco at CIN - 15 Carson Palmer at LAR - 16 Matt Moore vs. NE - 17 Sam Bradford vs. CHI - 18 Matt Barkley at MIN - 19 Carson Wentz vs. DAL - 20 Eli Manning at WAS - 21 Colin Kaepernick vs. SEA - 22 Andy Dalton vs. BAL - 23 Landry Jones vs. CLE - 24 Tom Savage at TEN - 25 Matt Cassel vs. HOU - 26 Mark Sanchez at PHI - 27 Robert Griffin III at PIT - 28 Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. BUF - 29 Trevor Siemian vs. OAK - 30 E.J. Manuel at NYJ - 31 Matt McGloin at DEN - 32 Jared Goff vs. ARZ - 33 Cody Kessler at PIT - 34 Dak Prescott at PHI - 35 Paxton Lynch vs. OAK -





Week 17 Running Backs

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 David Johnson at LAR - 2 LeSean McCoy at NYJ - 3 Jordan Howard at MIN - 4 Spencer Ware at SD Questionable (ribs) 5 DeMarco Murray vs. HOU - 6 Devonta Freeman vs. NO - 7 Latavius Murray at DEN - 8 Mark Ingram at ATL - 9 Frank Gore vs. JAC - 10 Rob Kelley vs. NYG Questionable (knee) 11 Thomas Rawls at SF - 12 Ty Montgomery at DET - 13 LeGarrette Blount at MIA - 14 Jay Ajayi vs. NE Questionable (shoulder) 15 Darren Sproles vs. DAL - 16 DeAngelo Williams vs. CLE - 17 Alfred Blue at TEN - 18 Jerick McKinnon vs. CHI - 19 Rex Burkhead vs. BAL - 20 Tevin Coleman vs. NO - 21 Todd Gurley vs. ARZ - 22 Jacquizz Rodgers vs. CAR - 23 Chris Ivory at IND Questionable (hamstring) 24 Darren McFadden at PHI - 25 Bilal Powell vs. BUF Questionable (illness) 26 Isaiah Crowell at PIT - 27 Melvin Gordon vs. KC Questionable (hip) 28 Terrance West at CIN - 29 Cameron Artis-Payne at TB - 30 Zach Zenner vs. GB - 31 Ronnie Hillman vs. KC - 32 Tim Hightower at ATL - 33 Kenneth Dixon at CIN - 34 Shaun Draughn vs. SEA - 35 Justin Forsett vs. OAK - 36 Derrick Henry vs. HOU - 37 Ezekiel Elliott at PHI - 38 Fitzgerald Toussaint vs. CLE - 39 Dion Lewis at MIA - 40 Mike Davis vs. SEA - 41 Rashad Jennings at WAS - 42 Paul Perkins at WAS - 43 Mike Gillislee at NYJ - 44 Duke Johnson at PIT Questionable (ankle) 45 Devontae Booker vs. OAK - 46 Matt Asiata vs. CHI - 47 Byron Marshall vs. DAL - 48 Peyton Barber vs. CAR - 49 James White at MIA - 50 DeAndre Washington at DEN - 51 Robert Turbin vs. JAC - 52 Christine Michael at DET - 53 Dwayne Washington vs. GB Questionable (ankle) 54 Jalen Richard at DEN Questionable (shoulder) 55 Brandon Burks vs. BUF - 56 Chris Thompson vs. NYG - 57 Travaris Cadet at ATL - 58 Alex Collins at SF - 59 Akeem Hunt at TEN - 60 Charcandrick West at SD -





Week 17 Receivers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 T.Y. Hilton vs. JAC - 2 Jordy Nelson at DET - 3 Mike Evans vs. CAR Questionable (foot) 4 Brandin Cooks at ATL - 5 Doug Baldwin at SF - 6 Michael Thomas at ATL - 7 Julio Jones vs. NO Questionable (toe) 8 Golden Tate vs. GB - 9 Demaryius Thomas vs. OAK - 10 Emmanuel Sanders vs. OAK - 11 Allen Robinson at IND - 12 Sammy Watkins at NYJ Questionable (foot) 13 Davante Adams at DET - 14 DeAndre Hopkins at TEN - 15 Larry Fitzgerald at LAR - 16 Michael Crabtree at DEN Questionable (finger) 17 DeSean Jackson vs. NYG Questionable (upper body) 18 Adam Thielen vs. CHI - 19 Julian Edelman at MIA - 20 Alshon Jeffery at MIN Questionable (illness) 21 Tyrell Williams vs. KC - 22 Dontrelle Inman vs. KC - 23 Amari Cooper at DEN Questionable (shoulder) 24 Steve Smith Sr. at CIN - 25 Rishard Matthews vs. HOU - 26 Willie Snead at ATL Questionable (-) 27 Jordan Matthews vs. DAL Questionable (ankle) 28 Odell Beckham at WAS - 29 Jarvis Landry vs. NE - 30 Taylor Gabriel vs. NO Questionable (foot) 31 Ted Ginn at TB - 32 Cameron Meredith at MIN - 33 Pierre Garcon vs. NYG - 34 Mike Wallace at CIN - 35 Eli Rogers vs. CLE - 36 Jamison Crowder vs. NYG Questionable (hip) 37 Brandon LaFell vs. BAL Questionable (knee) 38 Tyreek Hill at SD - 39 Stefon Diggs vs. CHI Questionable (hip) 40 Kelvin Benjamin at TB Questionable (back) 41 Malcolm Mitchell at MIA Questionable (knee) 42 Robby Anderson vs. BUF Questionable (knee) 43 Terrelle Pryor at PIT - 44 Sterling Shepard at WAS - 45 Tyler Boyd vs. BAL - 46 J.J. Nelson at LAR Questionable (knee) 47 Kenny Stills vs. NE - 48 Dez Bryant at PHI - 49 DeVante Parker vs. NE Questionable (back) 50 Marqise Lee at IND Questionable (hip) 51 Anquan Boldin vs. GB - 52 Marvin Jones vs. GB Questionable (quadriceps) 53 Jeremy Maclin at SD - 54 Will Fuller at TEN - 55 Mohamed Sanu vs. NO - 56 John Brown at LAR Questionable (illness) 57 Brandon Marshall vs. BUF Questionable (hip) 58 Chris Hogan at MIA - 59 Cole Beasley at PHI - 60 Corey Coleman at PIT - 61 Jeremy Kerley vs. SEA - 62 Tavon Austin vs. ARZ - 63 Quincy Enunwa vs. BUF - 64 Breshad Perriman at CIN - 65 Dorial Green-Beckham vs. DAL Questionable (abdomen)





Week 17 Tight Ends

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Travis Kelce at SD - 2 Jimmy Graham at SF - 3 Kyle Rudolph vs. CHI - 4 Zach Ertz vs. DAL - 5 Antonio Gates vs. KC - 6 Delanie Walker vs. HOU - 7 Greg Olsen at TB Questionable (elbow) 8 Eric Ebron vs. GB Questionable (knee) 9 Hunter Henry vs. KC - 10 Vernon Davis vs. NYG - 11 Jermaine Gresham at LAR - 12 Charles Clay at NYJ Questionable (knee) 13 Jack Doyle vs. JAC - 14 C.J. Fiedorowicz at TEN - 15 Martellus Bennett at MIA Questionable (ankle) 16 Jordan Reed vs. NYG Questionable (shoulder) 17 Jared Cook at DET - 18 Daniel Brown at MIN - 19 Coby Fleener at ATL - 20 Gary Barnidge at PIT - 21 Brandon Myers vs. CAR Sidelined (hip) 22 Dion Sims vs. NE - 23 Ryan Griffin at TEN - 24 Jason Witten at PHI - 25 Jesse James vs. CLE - 26 Garrett Celek vs. SEA - 27 Dennis Pitta at CIN - 28 Trey Burton vs. DAL - 29 Lance Kendricks vs. ARZ - 30 Dwayne Allen vs. JAC - 31 Will Tye at WAS - 32 Clive Walford at DEN -





Week 17 Kickers

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Matt Prater vs. GB - 2 Matt Bryant vs. NO - 3 Adam Vinatieri vs. JAC - 4 Justin Tucker at CIN - 5 Sebastian Janikowski at DEN - 6 Dustin Hopkins vs. NYG - 7 Mason Crosby at DET - 8 Caleb Sturgis vs. DAL - 9 Graham Gano at TB - 10 Wil Lutz at ATL - 11 Steven Hauschka at SF - 12 Cairo Santos at SD - 13 Roberto Aguayo vs. CAR - 14 Brandon McManus vs. OAK - 15 Josh Lambo vs. KC - 16 Dan Bailey at PHI Questionable (back) 17 Dan Carpenter at NYJ - 18 Connor Barth at MIN - 19 Nick Novak at TEN - 20 Randy Bullock vs. BAL - 21 Stephen Gostkowski at MIA - 22 Andrew Franks vs. NE - 23 Jason Myers at IND - 24 Kai Forbath vs. CHI - 25 Chandler Catanzaro at LAR - 26 Robbie Gould at WAS - 27 Ryan Succop vs. HOU - 28 Chris Boswell vs. CLE Questionable (abdomen) 29 Greg Zuerlein vs. ARZ - 30 Nick Folk vs. BUF - 31 Phil Dawson vs. SEA - 32 Cody Parkey at PIT -





Week 17 Defense/Special Teams

Rank Player Name Opponent Notes 1 Broncos Def/Spec Team vs. OAK - 2 Seahawks Def/Spec Team at SF - 3 Cardinals Def/Spec Team at LAR - 4 Bills Def/Spec Team at NYJ - 5 Texans Def/Spec Team at TEN - 6 Chiefs Def/Spec Team at SD - 7 Titans Def/Spec Team vs. HOU - 8 Rams Def/Spec Team vs. ARZ - 9 Ravens Def/Spec Team at CIN - 10 Vikings Def/Spec Team vs. CHI - 11 Eagles Def/Spec Team vs. DAL - 12 Redskins Def/Spec Team vs. NYG - 13 Bengals Def/Spec Team vs. BAL - 14 Raiders Def/Spec Team at DEN - 15 Dolphins Def/Spec Team vs. NE - 16 Steelers Def/Spec Team vs. CLE - 17 Buccaneers Def/Spec Team vs. CAR - 18 Panthers Def/Spec Team at TB - 19 Chargers Def/Spec Team vs. KC - 20 Giants Def/Spec Team at WAS - 21 Falcons Def/Spec Team vs. NO - 22 Colts Def/Spec Team vs. JAC - 23 Patriots Def/Spec Team at MIA - 24 Packers Def/Spec Team at DET - 25 Cowboys Def/Spec Team at PHI - 26 Saints Def/Spec Team at ATL - 27 Browns Def/Spec Team at PIT - 28 Jaguars Def/Spec Team at IND - 29 Bears Def/Spec Team at MIN - 30 Jets Def/Spec Team vs. BUF - 31 Lions Def/Spec Team vs. GB - 32 Fortyniners Def/Spec Team vs. SEA -