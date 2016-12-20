Week 16 Fantasy Lames: David Johnson to resemble human being

Each week the Noise highlights 10 over-started names whom he believes are destined to implode leave egg on his face. To qualify, each player must be started in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week using the scoring system shown here. If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 16 Lames in the comments section below.



Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB (97 percent started, $37 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Min

Not long ago the Packers were painted into a corner. At 4-6, most were willing to set their playoff chances in concrete boots and push them off the nearest, highest bridge. However, fighting through the adversity, Green Bay has emerged not only unscathed, but in a better overall position. Thanks to Ty Montgomery’s hard charging and Rodgers’ timely execution, they are very much in the wildcard and divisional hunts, just like everyone predicted many moons ago. Despite last week’s statistical misstep, Mr. Munn continues to sit atop the quarterback leaderboard. Due in large part to his steady contributions as a runner, he’s manufactured 23.0 fantasy points per game, slightly outpacing No. 2 Drew Brees (22.7) in standard Yahoo leagues. That number, unfortunately, could migrate south this week. Minnesota is locked in a deep freeze in many areas, most notably on offense, but it has performed at a stellar level defending the pass. Xavier Rhodes and Terrance Newman are near shutdowns surrendering a combined 46.9 catch rate and 47.0 passer rating to their assignments. As a unit, the Norsemen have allowed only 6.8 yards per attempt and 222.4 pass yards per game since Week 9. Rodgers notched a 213-1-1-29-1 line in their first meeting Week 2, but because of his tender calf, he’ll be hard-pressed to match that ground production. This may sound nutty, but it wouldn’t surprise me if Matt Moore (at Buf), Dak Prescott (vs. Det) and Philip Rivers (at Cle) outpace him.

Fearless Forecast: 239 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 14 rushing yards, 17.9 fantasy points

David Johnson, Ari, RB (100 percent started, $39 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at Sea

Insane. Lunacy. Stark raving mad. People will read this prediction and think the inmates are running the asylum in my brain. It’s understandable. After all, I championed the cause for Johnson at No. 1 overall last May and am completely enamored with the guy. Not to mention he’s essentially developed into a modern-day Marshall Faulk. He’s recorded 14 straight 100-plus total yard games, one shy of the NFL record, and scored 17 total touchdowns. He also ranks top-10 in several secondary metrics including evaded tackles, yards after contact and breakaway runs. The season-long and DFS crowds worship him. So why the craziness? As stated time and time again in this space, no player, not even the superhuman Johnson, is 100 percent clunker proof (See Antonio Brown and Tom Brady last week). Matchups, most often, rule the roost. Based on multiple components, DJ has arguably the unfriendliest this week. Seattle’s home field is always intimidating. Ear-piercing fan noise intensifies an already difficult uphill battle. The ‘Hawks, who’ve surrendered an unreal 53 total yards per game and 3.2 yards per carry to RBs over the past three weeks and the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game in contests played at the Link, are sure to throw everything at Johnson. Yes, the last time DJ exchanged punches with the divisional foe, in a glorious 6-6 tie, he bulled his way to 171 total yards, but it took him 41 touches to get there. In the rematch, Michael Bennett and K.J. Wright prevent Johnson, who’s sure to register a much lighter workload, from achieving NFL immortality, especially if Arizona’s pass defense sloughs once again.

Fearless Forecast: 17 carries, 74 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 24 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 12.3 fantasy points

View photos David Johnson is a recommended fade in Yahoo DFS this week. (Getty) More

