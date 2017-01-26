Wednesday's Sports in Brief

OLYMPICS

GENEVA (AP) -- Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals because of a doping case involving Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter.

The IOC said Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine, a banned stimulant, in re-analysis of samples from the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Olympic rules state that the entire relay team can be disqualified and stripped of medals if one runner fails a doping test.

Carter and Bolt were teammates on the winning 4x100-meter team, which set a world record of 37.10 seconds. Carter ran the opening leg, and Bolt took the baton third in a team that also included Michael Frater and Asafa Powell.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles City Council gave final approval to a proposal that could bring the 2024 Olympic Games to Southern California.

The unanimous vote legally empowers the city to host the Games, if Los Angeles is selected by the International Olympic Committee in September.

It also means the city would agree to cover any financial shortfalls, which have long bedeviled the Olympics.

The privately run bid is competing against Paris and Budapest, Hungary, for the 2024 Games.

PRO BASKETBALL

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Celtics will take to the parquet court next season wearing a General Electric Co. logo on their uniforms.

The team said it has a three-year deal that makes the company its exclusive data analytics partner. The agreement calls for a GE patch - in green and white, not the traditional GE blue - on jerseys above the player's left breast.

The Celtics are the third NBA team to announce a deal to wear a sponsor's patch on its jersey since the league gave the go-ahead. The Philadelphia 76ers and Sacramento Kings also have deals that were worth a reported $5 million apiece.

Financial terms of the Celtics deal were not announced.

GE moved its headquarters from Connecticut to Boston last summer.

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James has smoothed things over with his teammates and bosses - for now.

In the aftermath of calling Cleveland's roster ''top heavy'' and questioning the organization's commitment to winning a second championship following Monday's loss in New Orleans, James met with the Cavaliers as a team and spoke one on one Wednesday with general manager David Griffin to discuss his assertions.

''I think we both needed it,'' said Griffin, who spoke to reporters shortly before the Cavs hosted the Sacramento Kings. ''I'm happy it happened.''

Griffin was not pleased James went public with his feelings and felt he demeaned some players.

BOXING

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - The California Highway Patrol says Hall of Fame boxer Oscar De La Hoya has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Officer Stephan Brandt says De La Hoya's Land Rover was pulled over for speeding in Pasadena shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Brandt says the officer smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from the SUV. He says the 43-year-old former fighter failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

De La Hoya was cited for DUI and released to his manager.

The former boxer had stints in rehabilitation facilities in 2011 and 2013.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Two football players at NCAA Division III McMurry University have been arrested on murder warrants issued by investigators of a fatal shooting at a Fort Worth apartment.

Taylor County jail officials say 19-year-old Ryan Tyrell McBeth of Fort Worth and 18-year-old Dontrell Lamond Dock of Conroe are held on capital murder warrants out of Tarrant County. Bonds were set at $250,000 each after their arrests on McMurry's Abilene campus. A jail booking clerk said there was no record of attorneys for the pair.

A Fort Worth police spokeswoman says they are suspects in the Jan. 11 fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex near Cobb Park in southern Fort Worth.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Louisville has informed the NCAA the school disputes allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee's activities that resulted in a sex scandal and subsequent investigation by the governing body.

The school released responses it submitted last week after receiving a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA that included four violations by the basketball program and criticism of Pitino for failing to monitor the former Cardinals basketball staffer, who an escort has said hired her and others for sex parties with recruits and players.

