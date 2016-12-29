Wearing brace, Dolphins' Tannehill returns to practice field

Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) tackles Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tannehill was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the practice field, but he's not taking part in team drills yet.

Tannehill wore a cap, T-shirt and left knee brace while watching his teammates at the start of Thursday's workout for the regular-season finale Sunday against New England. He has been sidelined since Week 14 with a strained MCL and ACL and won't play this week, but there's a chance he'll return at some point in the postseason.

The Dolphins (10-5) play their first playoff game in eight years next week. They've gone 2-0 with Matt Moore filling in for Tannehill.

When Tannehill was first hurt, the Dolphins feared a torn ACL, but he avoided surgery and has been on the sideline for the past two games.

---

