Weal leads Flyers past Senators 3-2 in shootout

Ottawa Senators' Alexandre Burrows, top, tries to get a round Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 3-2 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Jordan Weal scored the only shootout goal after tying the game late in the third period to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Brayden Schenn also scored for the Flyers, a long shot to make the playoffs with six games remaining. Philadelphia began the day six points out of a postseason spot but needing to jump four teams.

The Senators, making their second stop on a five-game road trip, entered three points behind first-place Montreal in the Atlantic Division and five points in front of Toronto.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist, and Erik Karlsson also scored for Ottawa.

Weal opened the shootout by beating Craig Anderson. Flyers goalie Steve Mason clinched the win when he stopped Tom Pyatt on Ottawa's final attempt. Turris and Bobby Ryan also failed to beat Mason in the tiebreaker.

Both teams had chances in overtime. Turris hit the right post with a shot early in the extra session, and Philadelphia's Michael Del Zotto and Weal each had a near miss.

Turris put Ottawa ahead 2-1 with 7:25 remaining in the third period after excellent work by Cody Ceci to set him up. Ceci deked past fallen Flyers defenders Brandon Manning and Del Zotto to the right of Philadelphia's net before passing back to Turris in the slot. Turris' one-timer got past Mason for his 26th goal of the season.

Weal tied it 1:26 later after a miscue by Anderson, who had been stellar to that point. Anderson misfired a pass from behind the net right onto the stick of Weal, who sent it into the empty net for his sixth of the season and fifth in the last 11 games. Senators coach Guy Boucher challenged the play, arguing that Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds interfered with Anderson as he tried to get back to the crease, but officials let the goal stand.

Karlsson opened the scoring with a power-play goal with 3:35 left in the first period, firing a wrist shot over Mason's glove with Mark Stone providing a screen in front.

Schenn responded just more than two minutes later with a power-play goal of his own, deflecting Shayne Gostisbehere's slap shot from the point for his 23rd of the season and 16th on the man advantage. The goal snapped Philadelphia's 0-for-16 drought on the power play.

NOTES: The teams finished their season series, with Philadelphia winning 2-1. Ottawa won 3-2 in a shootout Nov. 15 in Philadelphia, and the Flyers skated to a 3-2 overtime win at Ottawa on Dec. 1. . Senators LW Viktor Stalberg (upper body) and D Marc Methot (finger) sat out for the second straight game.

