WBC 2017: Win or back to spring training for US, Dominican Republic

SAN DIEGO — They’re hoping, trying really, to drag something like perfection, or near enough to perfection, from themselves. Just their usual games, is all. Except it’s somewhere in the middle of March. Their hearts race, the ballparks get loud, the fastballs come, and suddenly the baseball feels important. Oddly important. Misplaced, maybe. But the game says now. And they look around and everyone is so serious, so they find they are serious themselves, they discover it’s really important to themselves, and that’s the brutality of it and the beauty of it and, turns out, they wouldn’t change a thing. Maybe a couple things.

It’s no different in the Puerto Rico clubhouse or the Dominican clubhouse, of course, any clubhouse, where the same clocks are running the same hyper-speed, where exhibition ballgames suddenly register in a little jump in their stomachs and a sheen of pre-game, nervous sweat. It’s probably exhilarating and unsettling at the same time, when the moment is running a touch ahead of the preparation, when a ball you’d hit into the gap in June is fouled to the screen in the middle of March.

They’re all in it together, though. Teams from the Netherlands and Japan waiting in Los Angeles. Puerto Rico on its way. The U.S. and Dominican Republic with a meaningful game ahead, that being Saturday night here. The loser hugs, shakes hands and disperses to spring training camps in Arizona and Florida. The winner remains together for another several days, to the end of the fourth World Baseball Classic.

Puerto Rico beat the U.S., 6-5, Friday night at Petco Park. It scored four times in the first inning against U.S. starter Marcus Stroman (the first earned runs allowed by one of manager Jim Leyland’s starters in the tournament), then twice in the sixth on a hit batter, a walk and then a throwing error by U.S. third baseman Nolan Arenado, a four-year big leaguer and four-time Gold Glove winner.

“At the end of the day it’s unacceptable,” Arenado said. “Just an unfortunate error. Obviously you could look at it as it kinda cost us the game. I’m better than that.”

After a Buster Posey home run, an Adam Jones home run, two more runs in the ninth inning on a Brandon Crawford triple, the U.S. was just a run short, and Puerto Rico was back to the semifinals and partying again, this time in front of a sizeable collection of its flags here. The two nations that do the most to populate the U.S. major leagues would play for the remaining vacancy in L.A., Ervin Santana the starting pitcher for the Dominican team, left-hander Danny Duffy for the Americans.

View photos Francisco Lindor and Puerto Rico advanced to the WBC semifinals. (AP Images) More

That’s what’s left of the second round, the reassurance of advancing from the first round and three promised games in the second round gone, their experiences in this tournament — the Dominicans arrived as the favorites, the U.S. as the powerful but typically underachieving hosts — rest on three or four more hours of baseball. In mid-March, when it feels so much more important than that.

“It’s not the easiest thing,” said Jones. “But we’re professionals. At the end of the day, that’s our job. … So now it’s us or the Dominicans, an all-or-nothing-type game.”

In Miami just last week, the U.S. held a lead against the Dominicans until late, had its bullpen go ragged on it, and lost, 7-5. Still, they advanced together. Both noted the final game of the second round, on Saturday night, a big gate expected, would bring a rematch. The stakes might’ve been guessed, as well. Puerto Rico has, to date, been the best team in the tournament. It was again Friday night, by a full 90 feet, which is how far Crawford stood from tying the score when Puerto Rico closer Edwin Diaz struck out Josh Harrison to end the game. It will play the Netherlands on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Japan awaits its opponent for Tuesday night.

