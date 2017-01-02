Watford-Stoke City Preview

It's safe to say that Stoke City is struggling heading into the 2017 portion of the Premier League season.

Mark Hughes' boys are winless in five consecutive league matches, but have an opportunity to stop the rot against host Watford on Tuesday.

The Potters (5-6-8) head into the clash in 14th place, but a victory could vault them up to 11th. If they are to beat Watford, however, Hughes' defence must figure out a way to stop shipping goals. This could be a significant challenge against the likes of Troy Deeney and Odien Ighalo.

Stoke's last win came in a 2-0 result against Burnley on Dec 3. Since then, they have lost to Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea, while drawing Southampton and Leicester City. They have allowed four goals in each of the past two contests.

Bruno Martins-Indy and Peter Crouch scored for Stoke as it fell 4-2 on Saturday to the Blues, who matched the Premier League record for consecutive victories in a single season with 13.

Hughes was pleased with some portions of his team's performance, but admitted that some big errors contributed to the defeat.

"I thought we did really well to be honest," he told the club's official website. "We showed great courage in getting back on level terms twice.

"But we can't afford to keep on making mistakes as we are as the moment. We are guilty of making catastrophic errors and it's hurting us."

Watford (6-4-9) come into the match struggling a bit, riding a four-match winless run in league play. The Hornets are in 13th place, one point better than Stoke.

But they'll have to quickly refocus their energy after absorbing a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Younes Kaboul picked up a consolation goal for Watford late on, but the dust had already settled.

Watford kept just 34 percent of possession, earned no corner kicks over the 90 minutes and put just two shots on target. Manager Walter Mazzarri will need to figure out a way to get his boys in better position against Stoke's route-one style of play.

To make matters worse, Juan Zuniga was forced off due to injury - the latest in a string of setbacks to Watford players.

"Zuniga was the 10th player to get injured, five or six are starting 11, we had four under-23s in the 18 players that we brought," Mazzarri said. "Unfortunately this is the situation.

"Also we go there to play Stoke on Tuesday, who played very well against Chelsea, they will be very hard to play against. They have 50 percent more rest than us. We just have to give everything we have got."

Stoke have won their last two league games versus Watford after a run of six games without a win against them. However, Watford are unbeaten in their last four league visits to the bet365 Stadium, winning three of these.