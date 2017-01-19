Watford-Bournemouth Preview

There is a chance Bournemouth could be one of the most interesting clubs in the Premier League.

Heading into Saturday's match with Watford, they are a true rags-to-riches story as evidenced by their climb from the fourth tier of English football all the way to the top division.

They gave a solid account of themselves to secure a second stint in the top flight with last season's 16th-place finish, and have one of the brightest young coaching minds in manager Eddie Howe. All that's left for Bournemouth to take that next step is to produce more consistent performances in league play, something Howe's troops haven't quite mastered yet while sitting 11th in the table this term.

Last time out, the Cherries (7-4-10) slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of struggling Hull City that left them in a 1-1-3 rut.

"We've got to move on," midfielder Andrew Surman told the club's official website. "We've got a massive game against Watford now and we need to make sure we pick up points against them. That's a big game for us and we've got two big home games coming up.

"Mentally we're strong, we've got good characters and a good team spirit. That helps when you do come back off some bad results, Millwall and this one have been very disappointing."

Watford (6-5-10) head into this match looking to stop the rot of a six-match winless (four losses, two draws) run in league play. Their last Premier League win came on Dec. 10, a 3-2 result over Everton at Vicarage Road.

Manager Walter Mazzarri will need to figure out a way to get his side firing on all cylinders in the final third if they are to take something away from Bournemouth. The Hornets have scored just two goals during their current winless stretch.

They were forced to settle for a point in a goalless draw against Middlesbrough last week. Despite the dip in form Mazzarri believes the positive results will come in time.

"It is true in the last few away games, we did have some negative results but I am happy with the overall performance, especially against teams like West Bromwich, Sunderland and Stoke," Mazzarri said. "It is very important to understand that if we work like that then the positive results will come."

Bournemouth have won only one of their last nine league contests against Watford -- 2-0 in January 2015.

All three of the Premier League meetings between these sides have ended level, with Watford coming from behind twice.

The Hornets haven't won away at Bournemouth in the league since December 1997, with Peter Kennedy scoring the only goal against a Bournemouth team featuring Howe.