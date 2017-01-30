Watford-Arsenal Preview

It could be a trap game without the talisman on the touchline for Arsenal, who look to stay within reach of leaders Chelsea on Tuesday night against Watford while manager Arsene Wenger continues serving his ban.

The FA handed down a four-match touchline ban to Wenger on Friday for pushing the fourth official in the tunnel area after being dismissed from the touchline late in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Burnley on Jan. 22. Wenger did not appeal the misconduct charge, which began with Saturday's 5-0 smashing of Southampton to advance to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The key to this ban is that Wenger will miss next weekend's titanic London Derby clash at Stamford Bridge versus Chelsea. Given the Gunners (14-5-3) are currently eight points adrift of the Blues and their closest competitors, a slip-up here could prove fatal for any title hopes Wenger and Arsenal may have.

But all of that was forgotten monetarily with incredible performances by both Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott. Welbeck, making his first start since fully recovering from a knee injury that sidelined him for eight months, had a brace in a seven-minute span to stake Arsenal to a 2-0 lead before the half-hour mark.

Walcott, the one-time Southampton man who was coming back from a calf injury, then took the reins and netted a hat trick as Arsenal picked up their fourth straight win and pushed their unbeaten streak in all competitions to seven matches (6-1-0). It also erased the sour taste of last season's 4-0 thrashing at St Mary's by the Saints on Boxing Day 2015.

"We know how it's been when we come to Southampton, they tend to be our bogey side to be honest," Walcott told the team's official website. "But from the word go, we were ready. We've been lacking on poor starts lately. It's nice that we created a lot of chances and we tucked them away and it's a clean sheet which is what we aim for in any game."

Wenger also was able to get some of his stars some rest as Mesut Ozil was dropped from the roster and Alexis Sanchez had a 25-minute stint as a sub with the game well out of reach. The match also served as an audition of sorts for Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Ainsley-Maitland-Niles, who could be pressed into duty while Granit Xhaka serves the final three matches of his four-match ban for his red card in the Burnley match.

Welbeck downplayed the difficulty of not having Wenger on the touchline during the match, noting, "he was in the dressing room before and after the game and during halftime, but we know our jobs. We've been in the game a long time, we've got so much experience and we wanted to get the win."

While Arsenal are still chasing three trophies, Watford (6-6-10) have quietly been aggressive in the January transfer window in a bid to regroup and move away from the relegation spots. The Hornets are winless in their last seven league matches (0-3-4) and enter this match in 14th place, eight points above the drop. They signed forwards Mauro Zarate and M'Baye Niang from Fiorentina and AC Milan, respectively. Watford manager Walter Mazzarri is familiar with the two from his time managing Inter Milan and hopes the duo will bring some spark to a Hornets offence that has totaled just 25 goals in 22 league matches.

In the bigger picture, the signings also showed Watford isn't afraid to try and compete with other English and European teams to sign players who can fit into the manager's system.

"I know very big clubs in the UK and outside wanted them," Mazzarri told the team's official website. "They are two great players with very important qualities that will help us in the right part of the pitch and with my type of game. I would like to say I am very happy that we got two very important players."

The 22-year-old Niang had three goals and two assists in 18 matches with AC Milan, but had fallen out of favour with manager Vincenzo Montella. He could be available for this match, but Zarate will complete a three-match ban for a red card acquired while with Fiorentina.

Arsenal eased to a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture at Vicarage Road as Santi Carzola, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil all scored first-half goals. Roberto Pereyra had a consolation marker for the Hornets, who likely will use a 4-4-2 formation from the start in this match after finding some success utilising it in the final 45 minutes of that defeat.

