Watford add to Burnley's misery on the road

Watford made hard work of overcoming 10-man Burnley on Saturday, as goals from Troy Deeney and Mbaye Niang were enough to render Ashley Barnes' second half penalty meaningless in a 2-1 victory.

The loss dropped Burnley (9-2-13) to 0-2-11 on the road over all competitions this season.

The Clarets were in trouble as early as the sixth minute when Jeff Hendrick was correctly sent off for a dangerous tackle. Watford (8-6-10) made them pay moments later when a fine cross from Niang found Deeney at the far post to neatly head home on 10 minutes.

The hosts missed a succession of half chances as their failure to make the most of their numerical advantage made the home fans nervous. But right on the stroke of halftime, Niang brilliantly guided a header into the far corner from a very difficult angle to give the Hornets breathing space.

Walter Mazzarri's men were poor in the second period and nerves were jangling when Sebastian Prodl's handball with 10 minutes remaining gifted Barnes an opportunity to reduce the arrears from the spot, and that he did with a finish off the post.