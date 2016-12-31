Watch: USA's Greenway dazzles to put Canada in early hole

Jordan Greenway #12 of Team USA skates against Team Russia during a preliminary game at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship at the Air Canada Centre on December 29, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Team USA defeated Team Russia 3-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Jordan Greenway of Team USA had two power play points, including the Americans’ second goal, before Team Canada even had their first shot on goal in Saturday’s New Year’s Eve showdown.

First, Greenway made this nifty saucer pass that bounced its way onto the stick of Colin White, who buried it past starting goaltender Connor Ingram to give the Americans the early 1-0 lead.





Less than two minutes later, on the Americans’ second straight power play, Greenway got the puck down low and slid it through the legs of Ingram to put Team USA up 2-0 early.

The Americans’ dominance with the man advantage was the difference after 20 minutes as they only held a 6-4 edge in shots.

Though both countries have the top two spots in group B locked up, the importance of this game shouldn’t be understated. Saturday’s winner will finish first in the group and face a significantly easier path to the gold medal game, while second place will likely have to go through Sweden, who have steamrolled their way to a 4-0-0-0 record while finishing atop group A.



