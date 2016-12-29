Watch: Patriots' Martellus Bennett says 'bacon' almost three dozen times in one interview

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett isn’t exactly a one-for-one replacement for injured Rob Gronkowski on the field, but in the locker room, in front of cameras and microphones, he’s at least fun-loving Gronk’s equal.

On Thursday, the veteran was chatting with reporters in the Patriots’ locker room; according to Boston Herald beat reporter Jeff Howe, a question that mentioned “striking gold” somehow led to Bennett mentioning Canada and Canadian bacon, and according to him, “no one likes Canadian bacon.”

View photos Patriots TE Martellus Bennett. (AP) More

Which then led to a riff from Bennett on the greatness of bacon.

Behold:





Reminds us a little bit from that scene in “Forrest Gump”: “There’s pineapple shrimp, and lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp…”