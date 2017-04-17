How to watch Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal: Game time, live stream, TV channel

Middlesbrough will host Arsenal on Monday in an English Premier League match.

Arsenal is reeling, amid uncertainty over manager Arsene Wenger's future and the possible departure of stars like Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil. The Gunners have slipped to seventh in the Premier League with 54 points, three behind sixth-place Everton, though Arsenal does have three games in hand over the Toffees.

Arsenal is 10 points out of the top four, with Manchester City at 64 points. Arsenal does have two games in hand over Man City, but it will be an uphill climb for Arsenal to reach the top four and a Champions League place yet again.

Middlesbrough is in the relegation zone with 24 points. The club desperately needs to start accruing points to have a shot at safety. Middlesbrough is six points behind 17th-place Hull City.

See how to watch Monday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV with a free seven-day trial.

This article was originally published on SI.com