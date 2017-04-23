Watch: Messi wins El Clasico at the death, leads Barcelona over Real Madrid

La Liga's race has plenty of intrigue after Lionel Messi's goal at the deaththe 500th of his Barcelona careergave his side a 3-2 win over Real Madrid in a classic edition of El Clasico on Sunday.

Real Madrid carried a three-point lead into the day, knowing that a win, or even a draw, would go a long way toward ending its five-year drought for a league title.

It took the lead through Casemiro but watched as Neymar-less Barcelona clawed its way back, with Messi and Ivan Rakitic scoring to give the visitors a 2-1 lead. Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 77th minute, giving Barcelona and even bigger advantage, but it was nullified when James Rodriguez scored an 85th-minute equalizer off the bench.

Messi had the final say, though, scoring on the last kick of the game to give Barcelona a huge win and vault the club atop the table via tiebreaker, though Real Madrid has a game in hand.

The match began with Masters champion and Spaniard Sergio Garcia kicking off the festivities and greeting both sides.

An early referee decision went against Real Madrid, with Ronaldo being denied a penalty after apparent contact in the box by Samuel Umtiti as the FIFA Player of the Year was trying to meet a cutback cross from Dani Carvajal in the second minute.

Primera polémica del partido al segundo minuto. @Cristiano cae dentro del area tras un contacto de @UmtitiSam #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/0sgQfc30Ei - beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017

Marc-Andre ter-Stegen then stopped Ronaldo three minutes later, with Real breaking on a clinical counterattack, with Ronaldo racing to retrieve the ball down the right channel before cutting back to his left and firing away from 20 yards.

Barcelona's best early chance came in the 11th minute, with Messi spraying Jordi Alba out left, where he crossed back to Suarez. The Uruguayan just pulled his 20-yard chance wide left of Keylor Navas's goal, though.

Cerquita pasó la pelotita! @LuisSuarez9 con un remate a distancia que se va ancho. #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/iqsHBsukiJ - beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017

The action continued in the 20th minute, as Ronaldo tested Ter Stegen again, this time a left-sided blast that the German did well to get a strong arm to and parry away to safety.

A minute later, on the other end of the field, Messi took a flying elbow to the face from Marcelo while trying to recover the ball, going down and spitting blood, needing to come off momentarily while being tended to by medics.

Marcelo then was decisive in the attacking end, sending a ball over the top toward Sergio Ramos. His attempt nicked off the near post but right to an unmarked Casemiro by the far post, and he got a touch on it to direct it into the vacated net for the opening goal in the 28th minute.

Messi answered five minutes later with a sensational finish. Messi received a cross at the top of the box and dodged a pair of Real Madrid defenders with a slaloming touch before beating Navas from the center of the area. The goal was his 22nd in a Clasico, the most all-time.

Messi was taken down again at the end of the first half by Casemiro, who was sitting on a yellow card, but despite Barcelona appeals, no yellow card was given.

Piden la expulsión de @Casemiro por otra dura falta sobre @TeamMessi... Zidane tendrá que hacer ajustes en la marca de #Messi #ElClásico pic.twitter.com/7PNTdbQ1n7 - beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) April 23, 2017

Messi then missed a chance at the halftime whistle to put Barcelona in the lead, with a corner to the far post being redirected wide of the mark with the final kick of the half.