Watch: Matt Barnes ejected for throwing at Manny Machado despite foul ball call

SI Wire
Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes was ejected from Sunday afternoon's game against the Baltimore Orioles for throwing at third baseman Manny Machado.

The pitch was considered retaliation after Machado injured Dustin Pedroia on a slide on Friday. The Red Sox did not take any action against the Orioles on Saturday.

In the eighth inning, Barnes almost threw at Machado's head but instead hit Machado's bat for a foul ball.

Watch the strange play below:

Pedroia and Machado were exchanging words across the field.

Barnes was ejected by umpire Andy Fletcher.

The Red Sox won the game 62.

This article was originally published on SI.com