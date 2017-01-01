Watch Leafs' Marner undress Red Wings with filthy goal

Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie Mitch Marner keeps on dazzling. The first-year standout added yet another gem to his highlight reel during the third period of Sunday’s Centennial Classic against the Detroit Red Wings.

After picking the pick up just below the left faceoff dot, Marner cut to the slot and unleashed some nasty puck magic over the glove of Red Wings’ goaltender Jared Coreau. The tally put the Leafs up 2-1 following a sluggish first couple periods at BMO field.

Mitch Marner with some straight filth pic.twitter.com/OKgsArrWAI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 1, 2017





The goal was Marner’s 8th of the season and he now sits four points back of teammate Auston Matthews, who potted his 19th goal of the year just moments later. William Nylander is just two points back of Marner’s 26 points, as Leafs forwards currently occupy three of the top four spots among rookie points leaders.



