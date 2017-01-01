Watch Leafs' Marner undress Red Wings with filthy goal

Kyle Cantlon
Puck Daddy
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 1: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs watches a flying puck in the warm-up prior to play against the Detroit Red Wings during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic at BMO Field On January 1, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
View photos
TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 1: Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs watches a flying puck in the warm-up prior to play against the Detroit Red Wings during the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic at BMO Field On January 1, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Toronto Maple Leafs’ rookie Mitch Marner keeps on dazzling. The first-year standout added yet another gem to his highlight reel during the third period of Sunday’s Centennial Classic against the Detroit Red Wings.

After picking the pick up just below the left faceoff dot, Marner cut to the slot and unleashed some nasty puck magic over the glove of Red Wings’ goaltender Jared Coreau. The tally put the Leafs up 2-1 following a sluggish first couple periods at BMO field.


The goal was Marner’s 8th of the season and he now sits four points back of teammate Auston Matthews, who potted his 19th goal of the year just moments later. William Nylander is just two points back of Marner’s 26 points, as Leafs forwards currently occupy three of the top four spots among rookie points leaders.