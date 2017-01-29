Watch: Justin Bieber crushed into glass by Chris Pronger

Is it too late to say sorry?

Justin Bieber got an NHL-sized welcome to the Celebrity Shootout game on Saturday, when 6-foot-6 monster Chris Pronger plastered the Canadian pop star up against the glass to create one of the greatest hockey photos of all time.





Great hockey photo or greatest hockey photo? Chris Pronger checks @justinbieber (via AP) pic.twitter.com/JjRapvazRg — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 29, 2017





#1. Bobby Orr's flying game winner. #2. Rocket Richard shaking hand of Bruins goalie. #3. THIS ONE! #prongerbiebs pic.twitter.com/NjkZxVLo8C — Brendan Shanahan (@brendanshanahan) January 29, 2017





Chris Pronger checked Justin Bieber and pushed his face into the glass at the NHL All-Star Game. This weekend just peaked. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 28, 2017





Little bit of a shove by Pronger on Bieber. Will let you know if this develops into anything. — Jon Rosen (@lakingsinsider) January 28, 2017





Bieber’s woes continued moments later when he was easily stopped by Jamie Storr on a fancy penalty shot attempt.





Bieber (sort of) redeemed himself shortly thereafter, when Lindros picked up the rebound off the pop star’s failed breakaway. Lindros from Bieber, probably the most unlikely scoring play you’ll ever see.





Fortunately, the Biebs picked up his consolation ribbon with an empty netter to give Team Gretzky the victory.





Bieber, a big fan of the Leafs, also got to play with Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, who is evidently a fan of the pop star.

Patrick Kane on Justin Bieber: "He’s got a lot of good songs. I don’t know if I could say that around the locker room, but I’m a big fan." — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 28, 2017





Here is @justinbieber making a brief cameo holding some person's baby post game, so luckily Pronger didn't kill him in the celebrity game… pic.twitter.com/Os2hZPfCIS — Kyle Lawson (@lylekawson) January 28, 2017











