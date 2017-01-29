Watch: Justin Bieber crushed into glass by Chris Pronger

Namish Modi
Puck Daddy

Is it too late to say sorry?

Justin Bieber got an NHL-sized welcome to the Celebrity Shootout game on Saturday, when 6-foot-6 monster Chris Pronger plastered the Canadian pop star up against the glass to create one of the greatest hockey photos of all time.






Bieber’s woes continued moments later when he was easily stopped by Jamie Storr on a fancy penalty shot attempt.


Bieber (sort of) redeemed himself shortly thereafter, when Lindros picked up the rebound off the pop star’s failed breakaway. Lindros from Bieber, probably the most unlikely scoring play you’ll ever see.


Fortunately, the Biebs picked up his consolation ribbon with an empty netter to give Team Gretzky the victory.


Bieber, a big fan of the Leafs, also got to play with Blackhawks star Patrick Kane, who is evidently a fan of the pop star.