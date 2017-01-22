Watch Julio Jones stiff-arm the Packers into oblivion on a great 73-yard touchdown

So this is what Julio Jones looks like when he’s dealing with a foot injury?

Although the Atlanta Falcons’ star receiver has toe and foot injuries he’s playing through, you wouldn’t have known it on an unbelievably explosive play early in the third quarter, which put the Falcons up 31-0 in the NFC championship game.

On a simple crossing pattern, Jones was too strong for Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter off the line, then separated from him and made a catch over the middle. Then he accelerated, shaking off a Gunter tackle attempt from behind. Then Jones stiff-armed corner Damarious Randall to the ground, stayed in bounds and scored a 73-yard touchdown.

And with that incredible individual effort, Atlanta had its enduring highlight from this NFC championship game.

Julio Jones scored a 73-yard touchdown to put Atlanta ahead 31-0 on Sunday. (AP)

