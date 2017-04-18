Watch: Carrie Underwood crushes anthem prior to Game 3 in Nashville

Carrie Underwood performed the national anthem prior to the Predators’ Game 3 against the Blackhawks – and she delivered. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Captain Mike Fisher is as big-time as it gets when it comes to professional athletes in Nashville, but he’s not nearly the biggest celebrity in his own family — that title is reserved for his wife, the one and only Carrie Underwood.

Prior to Game 3 in Nashville between the Predators and Blackhawks, Underwood performed her rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner and it was predictably awesome.

Rocking a gold and blue Preds jersey with her husband’s last name draped across her back, Underwood fired up the crowd at Bridgestone arena, which, to be fair, probably didn’t need much revving up at all. The Predators returned home Monday with a commanding 2-0 series lead over the favored Blackhawks.

