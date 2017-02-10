Watch Barack Obama dunk on NBA dudes, thanks to 'NBA 2K17'

Now that he’s no longer got the world’s most stressful job, former President Barack Obama has spent his first few weeks of post-Oval Office life getting away from it all. He’s hanging out by the beach in the British Virgin Islands with former First Lady Michelle Obama, learning how to kitesurf with billionaire Sir Richard Branson — you know, typical power-down vacation stuff.

Once he’s done lounging in the sand, though, it will be time for the 44th president of these United States to explore other endeavors. Like, for example, his decades-old pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of giving cats buckets on the grandest stage of all.

Now, thanks to the magic of the MyCareer mode in “NBA 2K17” and the work of German YouTuber NykeFaller, we can see precisely what Obama’s rise from retiree to NBA guard will look like … and dang, is he spry for a 55-year-old:

The only bad part of this video: Obama, rocking the No. 44 (natch) for the Charlotte Hornets — I guess he’s gotten over that time team owner Michael Jordan misspelled his name — rising up and throwing down hard on Carmelo Anthony. C’mon, Mr. President. Haven’t ‘Melo and the Knicks been through enough this week?

Hat-tip to Kotaku.

