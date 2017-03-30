Washington's Kelsey Plum wins AP Player of the Year award

FILE - In this March 17, 2017, file photo, Washington's Kelsey Plum smiles as she runs up court at a practice a day before the team's first round NCAA tournament college basketball game, in Seattle. Plum was selected as The Associated Press women's NCAA college basketball Player of the Year, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

DALLAS (AP) -- Kelsey Plum of Washington is The Associated Press' women's college basketball Player of the Year.

Plum is the first player from the school to win the award.

The 5-foot-7 star received 30 votes Thursday from a 33-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25. Balloting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

A'ja Wilson of South Carolina, Gabby Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn each received a vote.

Plum broke the career NCAA scoring mark, topping Jackie Stiles' 16-year old record in style with a 57-point effort on her senior night. She finished her career with 3,498 points. She helped lead Washington to the Final Four as a junior before seeing her career end in the regional semifinals this season.