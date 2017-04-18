Washington Redskins On The Clock: A Look At The Draft Class Of 2017

Foreword: A word of assurance to those who are not happy that former Washington Redskins GM Scot McCloughan, ex-General Manager, will not be in control of this 2017 NFL Draft and President Bruce Allen will have the “Final Say”. Exceptional talent evaluator Scot McCloughan was with our Redskins in February and had meetings with President Bruce Allen, headcoach Jay Gruden, coaches and scouts and set up the 2017 Draft board. So, even though he will not be present, Scot McCloughan will have influence in this draft.

President Bruce Allen has a lifetime of experience and has had parts in many NFL drafts. His 2014 NFL Draft for our Washington Redskins was very successful. In truth, the ratings of the players will dictate the “Final Say”. Before the draft begins, there will be arguments, discussions, agreements by scouts and coaches and then headcoach Jay Gruden and Bruce Allen will set the order. When the NFL Draft starts, our Redskins already know what they will do in each pick in each round.

Last season I picked 50 players I felt would be drafted. 47 of my 50 were selected, and two were picked up by NFL teams after the draft, so I missed only one pick. All of my top 10 went in the 1st round.

Since I have been a Washington Redskins fan since Vince Lombardi in 1969, I have learned a thing or two. I did not even care about the draft until after George Allen years, 71 to 78. I agreed with his opinion about the draft at that time, but after his coaching days and Free Agency, and rule changes, I started paying attention to the NFL Draft. Coach Joe Gibbs made me a believer in the importance of the draft and the Pittsburgh Steelers were successful building teams through the draft and not free agency.

Here is my take on the forthcoming NFL Draft 2017 and players who would benefit the Washington Redskins. Of course, this is subject to change later because of injury, cut-downs, and some players who cannot make the adjustment from college to pro. Plus the sometimes unknown facts about a players character or the off the field activities that become exposed.

This time I agree with most of the picks by the “experts” in their first round, although I do not agree our Redskins need a running-back at #17 in the first round or even in the second round. In rounds one and two, I am interested in only defensive players. Guard Isaac Asiata from Utah, a Morris Trophy Award Winner out of the Pac-12. At 6’3″, 325 lbs of nasty slobber-knocking run blocking. We need him at left guard.

Here are some players I like and have researched.

Myles Garrett – DE, Texas A&M

Charles Harris – DE, Missouri

Solomon Thomas – DE, Stanford

Derek Barnett – DE, Tennessee

Takkarist McKinley – DE, UCLA

Taco Charlton – DE, Michigan

Jonathan Allen – DT, Alabama

Tim Williams – OLB, Alabama

Reuben Foster – LB, Alabama

Jarrad Davis – LB, Florida

Malik Hooker – S, Ohio State

Budda Baker – S, Washington

Jamal Adams – S, LSU

Jabrill Peppers – S, Michigan

Others I believe will be on the Redskins Draft list, and graded are.

Malik McDowell*, DT, Michigan State

Height: 6-6. Weight: 295. Arm: 34.75.

Chris Wormley, DT/DE, Michigan

Height: 6-5. Weight: 297. Arm: 33.5. Hand: 10.38.

Jarron Jones, DT, Notre Dame

Height: 6-5. Weight: 315. Arm: 35

In later rounds I like project players (to me the draft is a 3 year process,1st year practice and learn, 2nd year play, maybe start at least by 3rd year).

Justin Shanks, DT, Florida State Height: 6-2. Weight: 344.

Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma Height: 6-2. Weight: 310. Arm: 33.75.

More to come before the NFL Draft, We have 10 picks unless there is some wheeling and dealing during the draft, trading up and/or down, trades possible.

HTTR.

