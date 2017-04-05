Wall dominates third quarter as Wizards snap Hornets' streak

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 4: John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on April 4, 2017 at Verizon Center in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- John Wall scored 14 of his 23 points in the third quarter, and the Washington Wizards hurt Charlotte's playoff chances with a 118-111 victory over the Hornets on Tuesday night.

The Wizards returned from a five-game trip and stopped a three-game slide. Tying Toronto for the third seed in the Eastern Conference, Washington dealt Charlotte a significant blow after it had crept closer to a playoff spot with a three-game win streak.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points, but the All-Star guard went cold in the third quarter along with the rest of the Hornets. After making 26 of their first 42 shots, they went 6 for their next 18 as the game slipped away.

Washington won for the 17th time this season when trailing by double digits.