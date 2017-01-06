Walker enjoys the views and his game, takes lead at Kapalua

Patrick Reed, right, watches from the second tee as Jason Day, of Australia, walks to the hole during the first round of the Tournament of Champions golf event, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) -- PGA champion Jimmy Walker began the new year with an 8-under 65 to take the first-round lead Thursday in the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Walker lost a good opportunity to win at Kapalua two years when Patrick Reed rallied over the closing holes and beat him in a playoff. He is a long way from payback, though it was a good start on a tropical day of blue sky and blue ocean.

Jim Herman got in one last round with his former employer - President-elect Donald Trump - before coming to Maui. He started strong and finished with five pars for a 67.

Daniel Berger and Jason Dufner were among those at 68.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth struggled to make putts and was even par with two to play.