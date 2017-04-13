Wake's John Collins to remain in NBA draft

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Wake Forest big man John Collins is staying in the NBA draft.

The school said on Twitter on Wednesday night that Collins will not return for his junior season.

His final decision came about a month after he first said he would explore his NBA options without hiring an agent.

Collins is a 6-foot-10 forward who as a sophomore blossomed into one of the best big men in the Atlantic Coast Conference and was voted to the Associated Press all-ACC team.

He averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds, putting together a string of 12 consecutive 20-point games late in the season.

His progression was a big reason why the Demon Deacons earned their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010. Kansas State beat Wake Forest in the First Four.