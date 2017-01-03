Wake Forest extends coach Clawson's contract through 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Wake Forest has extended coach Dave Clawson's contract through the 2024 season.

Athletic director Ron Wellman announced the extension Tuesday but did not disclose terms of the deal.

Wellman says the progress shown by the Demon Deacons ''has been the type of progress we envisioned when Dave came on board.''

Wake Forest finished 7-6 this season and beat No. 23 Temple in the Military Bowl, after finishing 3-9 in each of the two previous seasons. The Temple victory marked the program's first bowl win since 2008 and the first win over a Top 25 opponent in five years.

---

