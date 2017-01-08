Waiver Wired: Top NBA Pickups

This week’s edition of Waiver Wired features pickup recommendations for fantasy leagues of any size or depth. Every player listed is owned in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues. The early picks are intended for shallower leagues, but I steadily lower the bucket into the fantasy well, eventually scraping rock bottom for the sake of owners in very competitive and/or deep leagues.

Tony Parker (49%) - He's still under 50% ownership but shouldn't be, as he's averaging 19.2 points on 62.3% shooting, 0.8 threes, 2.2 boards and 6.4 assists in his past five games. As a bonus, the Spurs don't have a back-to-back set until Jan. 23/24.

James Johnson (49%) - Seriously? He's red hot and his versatility ensures consistent minutes for the short-handed Heat, especially with Justise Winslow (shoulder) likely done for the season.

Cody Zeller (43%) - Zeller missed three straight games due to a concussion, but he logged 33 minutes on Saturday, and prior to the injury he was cruising as a late-round value. His appeal is rooted in 59.5% shooting, which ranks fifth in the league behind Dwight Howard, Clint Capela, Rudy Gobert and DeAndre Jordan. His 65.1% free throw rate is well below his career average (73.6%) but otherwise he's been great with 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals, 1.1 blocks and a mere 1.1 turnovers. His 33 minutes on Saturday tied his third-highest total of the season, so the Hornets obviously aren’t limiting after his head injury.

Alex Len (43%) - Tyson Chandler is reportedly being tracked as a trade target for the Blazers, who need help in the frontcourt. Even if he's not dealt, the 34-year-old should see his role decrease in favor of Len as the season progresses. Len has been sporadically useful in recent weeks, but standard-league owners would be targeting his potential in February, March and April.

Brandon Ingram (43%) - Ingram is over-owned at 43%, despite his potential as a post-All-Star breakout candidate. He's getting nearly 30 minutes per game over the past two weeks, but is shooting just 43.2% from the field and 69.2% from the line, without many points (8.3), 3-pointers (0.3), rebounds (4.3) or assists (1.7). Don't even ask about his defensive stats. I like him as a stash in the hopes that things 'click' for him in the next month or two, but wouldn't be playing him at present.

Montrezl Harrell (36%) - This is oddly low for Harrell, who was a hot pickup following his 29-point breakout on Dec. 30. He's cooled off since then, predictably, and logged only 22 minutes on Friday, but there's more than enough upside here to snag him if you need a big man. Nene can't play 25 minutes every night even if Mike D'Antoni wanted him to, and Clint Capela (fibula) won't be reevaluated until late January.

Seth Curry (29%) - His shots are falling, he's been a mid-round value for weeks, and everything about the Mavs' backcourt (aging, injury-prone, recent rumors that Wesley Matthews is available in trades) points to a big rest-of-season role for Curry.

Tony Allen (29%) and Thabo Sefolosha (28%) - Two steals specialists available in the bulk of leagues for nothing more than your worst player. Allen is coming off a six-steal gem, and Thabo gets a boost with Kyle Korver traded away (and nobody coming to ATL in return). They're not particularly versatile, and certainly not flashy, but they usually get the job done in standard leagues.

Terrence Ross (23%) - Ross has averaged a mere 0.4 turnovers per game over the past month, a remarkable stat that makes him considerably more valuable in 9-cat leagues. That said, he's still worth a look anywhere with month-long averages of 11.5 points, 1.7 threes, 2.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks, in addition to tolerable percentages.

J.J. Barea (23%) - He finally returned on Saturday but is still available in many leagues, thanks to the fact that he'd played just two games in nearly two months. I have no faith in his ability to stay healthy, and his ROS outlook is uncertain with the Mavs going nowhere fast, but I can't argue against him as a speculative short-term add.

Jared Sullinger (22%) – I can only advocate Sully in deeper leagues with IR spots. In that scenario, he has just enough proven upside to be worth a look. He's started taking some shots lately, a February return seems plausible, and the Raptors aren't exactly overloaded at the PF spot. Look no further than Pascal Siakam starting the first 34 games, or the recent Lucas Nogueira/Jonas Valanciunas experiment with Patrick Patterson (knee) on the sidelines. That said, Sullinger’s 22% ownership rate can only be attributed to leagues in which he was drafted (or auto-drafted) by owners who promptly drifted away. Free, public leagues are both great for fantasy (by introducing new fans to the glory of managing and micro-managing their own fake NBA squad), and terrible for analysis (by distorting data). My guess in competitive 12-team leagues with IR spots would be about 6% ownership for Sully at this point.

