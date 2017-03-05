W. Virginia women upset No. 19 Oklahoma in Big 12 Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Tynice Martin scored 21 points, Teana Muldrow added 19 with eight rebounds and West Virginia beat No. 19 Oklahoma 82-58 in the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Saturday night.

Katrina Pardee had 13 points, Lanay Montgomery scored 12 and Chania Ray had 10 assists for No. 6 seed West Virginia (21-10). The Mountaineers will play second-seeded Texas in the semifinals on Sunday.

Pardee and Montgomery each scored six points during a 12-0 run to open the game and West Virginia never trailed. Third-seeded Oklahoma committed three turnovers during that stretch and missed its first seven field-goal attempts before a layup by Vionise Pierre-Louis made it 12-4 with 5:08 left in the quarter. Martin answered with a jumper and, after another bucket by Pierre-Louis, Muldrow made back-to-back layups to make it 18-6 and the Mountaineers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Maddie Manning scored 14 and Pierre-Louis added 10 for Oklahoma (22-9).

WVU led by as many as 27 points in the first half and a 3-point play by Ray made it 70-33 at the end of the third quarter.