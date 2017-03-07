W. Virginia tops No. 2 Baylor 77-66 for Big 12 women's title

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey shouts to her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against West Virginia at the Big 12 Conference tournament in Oklahoma City, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Tynice Martin scored 32 points, and West Virginia beat No. 2 Baylor 77-66 in the Big 12 women's championship game on Monday night.

Martin, a sophomore guard, was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

West Virginia had never won the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers last won a conference tournament in 1989, when they were in the Atlantic 10.

Teana Muldrow added 15 points for West Virginia (23-10), which advanced to the final with Top 25 victories over Oklahoma and Texas.

Kalani Brown scored 19 points and Kristy Wallace had 17 points and nine rebounds for Baylor (30-3), which had won the last six conference tournaments.

The Lady Bears had won seven in a row against West Virginia, but the Mountaineers lost by just six at Baylor on Feb. 6 in their previous meeting and played with confidence from the start in the final.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament after a rough finish to the regular season. They had dropped five of nine heading into the tournament to fall out of the Top 25. Now, they are in position to gain a high seed.

Baylor: The Lady Bears probably have done enough to remain a top seed in the tournament. Their body of work is impressive, including 11 wins over ranked teams. Baylor had scored at least 86 points in its four previous games, including a 103-64 win over Oklahoma.

UP NEXT

West Virginia and Baylor await their seeds and opponents for the NCAA Tournament.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP