‘The Voice’ Top 24 Live Playoffs, Pt. 2: Johnny-Come-Latelys

This week during the Live Playoffs, The Voice reinstated the Coach Comeback — a gimmick twist, not unlike American Idol’s old Wild Card round, giving previously, prematurely eliminated singers another chance. It was all very exciting … and all very anticlimactic, since in the end it made absolutely no difference. None of this season’s four Coach Comeback hopefuls — Felicia Temple and Jack Cassidy for Teams Blake and Alicia on Monday night, and then on Tuesday’s Team Gwen/Team Adam showdown, two actually promising picks, seasoned rockers Johnny Gates and Johnny Hayes — made it through to the top 12.

And speaking of being seasoned, there’s something else worth mentioning: Despite producers’ verging-on-desperate attempts to skew the program younger — the lowered age limit, Gwen Stefani’s bizarre fetishizing of cute teen contestants, Carson Daly’s constant reminders that 13-year-old Quizz Swanigan is the show’s YOUNGEST CONTESTANT OF ALL TIME!!! — none of that mattered much in the end, either. Of the 12 singers now moving on to the semifinals, only three of them are teenagers … and one of those three didn’t even make it through via America’s vote. So it seems the audience that sent 37-year-old Sundance Head to the winner’s circle last season (or Javier Colon, Jermaine Paul, Josh Kaufman, Craig Wayne Boyd, and Alisan Porter in earlier seasons) is still the audience dominating the vote this year.

All that being said, now that the top 12 have been revealed, I must say this is a very strong group — with at least eight excellent contenders who have me totally excited for the continuing playoffs, three or four who deserve to win and one who I think is literally one of the greatest Voice contestants of all time. But I’m getting ahead of myself. Let’s recap Tuesday’s show, then reassess.

Team Gwen

Johnny Gates

When charismatic heartthrob Johnny got the boot during the Knockout Rounds, I was shocked. How could Gwen let her fellow “garage band kid” with the Pepsodent-commercial smile and Pantene-commercial hair go home so soon? So I was happy to see him return this week, and I thought when he ripped a page from the classic WGWG playbook by flipping a female pop hit and turning it into “a dirty badass rock song,” he’d be staying on the show for a while. His clever cover of Selena Gomez’s “Hands to Myself” gave me a Taylor Hanson fronting Kings of Leon vibe, all big soaring choruses and peppy smiling verses, and Gwen seemed confident that she’d made the right decision in bringing him back.

“I just think that you’re a great singer. You’re a great performer. You’re adorable,” Gwen gushed. “But besides that, you have such an incredible spirit and attitude. There’s just something that I’m just attracted to. I think you’re a great frontman and so creative with songs.”

But, since I’ve already pulled a Carson Daly and spoiled the results, you all know that Gwen sent Johnny home, again, at the end of the night. Maybe she was just worried that her “adorable” and “attracted” talk would make Blake Shelton jealous? Maybe Johnny’s fans took the title “Hands to Myself” too literally and didn’t pick up their phones to Twitter-vote for him? I do not know. I was genuinely baffled by this outcome.

Troy Ramey

Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You” provided memorable breakthrough moments for Season 5’s James Wolpert and Season 9’s Madi Davis, and it was a smart choice for grizzled Troy as well. The world-weary, workmanlike singer-songwriter, one of this season’s sleeper contestants, gave the Joni classic a sort of Jackson Browne/“The Load-Out” vibe, and while Adam Levine thought Troy seemed nervous at first, Gwen disagreed (as did I).

“I felt like you conquered the melody in the beginning and you did your own thing, but it was like there was so much confidence,” said Gwen. “I saw you in a way I never saw you before, like I can see you at your own show, and it was really, really good, really tasteful. I think you’re incredible.”

I still can’t imagine Troy winning this show, but he could be the dark horse that slips into the top four, a la Season 8’s Joshua Davis.

Quizz Swanigan

Newsflash: Quizz is 14 now, not 13. But he’s still THE YOUNGEST CONTESTANT OF ALL TIME! I’ve been critical of Quizz all season, arguing that he should have waited a few years — after finding his own voice (he fronts a Jackson 5 tribute band) and getting past his pubescent voice change — to try out for the show. However, I think he fared pretty well this week. Sticking with the vintage Motown era by performing the Temptations’ “My Girl” in a snazzy suit, his act was very retro (he’d be a perfect casting in some Broadway jukebox musical), but he seemed comfortable and had some swag. He even gave me a few Tevin Campbell flashbacks.

Read More