Tennis: Vinci unimpressed with Sharapova wildcards

Maria Sharapova will make her return in Stuttgart on Wednesday, but opponent Roberta Vinci is not welcoming her back with open arms.

Roberta Vinci is the latest player to voice her disapproval over wildcards gifted to Maria Sharapova as she prepares to face the former world number one in her long-awaited comeback.

All eyes will be on Sharapova when the five-time grand slam champion returns to competitive action at the Stuttgart Open on Wednesday after serving a 15-month ban for failing a drugs test.

Several of Sharapova's rivals have expressed their disappointment that the Russian has been given a place in the tournament in Germany this week, as well as WTA Premier events in Madrid and Rome next month.

And Vinci let her thoughts be known ahead of her meeting with the 30-year-old on the clay.

"I don't agree about the wildcard here and about the wildcard in Rome and the other tournaments," said the world number 36 from Italy.

"I don't have anything against her. She made her mistakes for sure, but she paid and I think she can return to play, but without any wildcards, any help.

"Probably she would play two or three tournaments and be in the top 30 for sure. Probably there are a lot of players who are agreeing with me about the wildcard."

Sharapova's agent, Max Eisenbud, claimed "journeyman" players like Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki want the two-time French Open champion to miss out on Roland Garros because they are concerned about the threat she poses in Paris.