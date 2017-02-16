Vince Young, who will turn 34 in May, still seeking a return to the NFL

Vince Young was an amazing player for the University of Texas. He had a few flashes in the pros, too.

Beating USC in one of the greatest games ever will be his football legacy, but a comeback at this point in his life would be up there too. Player agent Leigh Steinberg said Young had signed with his agency and wanted to come back and play. He will turn 34 this offseason, and his last regular-season game was December of 2011.





Long shot is putting it mildly. Even when Young was in his 20s he had trouble staying in the NFL.

Young started with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him third overall. There were some good moments, but ultimately it didn’t go well. Then he went to the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup, didn’t play well for his lone season there, and that started his path as a football nomad. He was with the Buffalo Bills in 2012 and cut at the end of preseason. The same thing happened with the Green Bay Packers in 2013. In 2014 the Browns signed him in May, and cut him less than two weeks later.

And just when it seemed like Young was off the football radar forever, here comes Steinberg with the announcement that Young wants back in.

It’s hard to see any team investing the offseason time into a quarterback who is in his mid-30s and had just a 74.4 career passer rating when he was in his athletic prime. His workouts, assuming teams attend, would have to be about perfect for him to get a legitimate shot.

Young pulled off some magic in leading the Longhorns to an epic win over a great USC team way back when. Getting back in the NFL at this point might require an even bigger miracle.

